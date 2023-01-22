Monday, Jan. 23

Restaurant Week | City Slice Pints & Pizza

To kick off restaurant week in Baton Rouge, City Slice will be serving three-course meals for $25 per person. Choose from a selection of menu items included in the special.

This deal lasts until Jan. 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 124 W. Chimes St. Go take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

First Time Climbers | Student Recreation Complex

Looking for a way to be active and meet people with similar interests? Well, this Tuesday the LSU Recreation Complex is hosting an event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people who want to get into rock climbing but are unsure how to start.

This event is free for LSU students. Located on Gourrier Avenue in the Student Recreation Complex’s climbing area. This event is a great way to get back into being active on campus.

For more information go to First Time Climbers - Louisiana State University (lsu.edu).

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Shut up and Sing! Karaoke | Chelsea’s Live

Every Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Chelsea’s Live has a fun night. Located at 1010 Nicholson Drive, this event makes for one fun evening.

Free cover from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. After that, it is only five dollars.

To see if they have your song go to karafun.com and enjoy a night of singing and drink specials.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Movie Night: Parasite | LSU Libraries

In the LSU Libraries, 100 Tower Drive, in room 109, there will be a showing of the film Parasite from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This film is rated R for language, violence, and sexual context. So, be advised not to bring young children or those sensitive to this type of content.

The event is free, but registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, go to tigerlink.lsu.com.

Friday, Jan. 27

Han & Heung Festival | LSU’s Recital Hall

For the classical music lovers on campus, this event is sure to be one to remember. This concert delves into the diasporas of African Americans and Koreans through music.

This event is in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall, on 254 W Chimes St. There will be performances from professors and special guests.

This event begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. and is open to everyone. Seating must be reserved ahead of time and is limited. The event is free. Go to eventbrite.com to get your tickets.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Arbor Day at Burden | Burden Museum & Gardens

After being delayed a week, this event is finally ready for the public. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., people can go and learn about how to preserve Baton Rouge native trees.

At 4560 Essen Lane, this event is hosted by the LSU AgCenter and Baton Rouge Green. It is free to the public and has tons of activities. From shopping to tree climbing and meeting Smokey the Bear, this event is great for family fun.

There is also an opportunity to plant your own tree in the Burden Woods and continue to track its growth after this event. There is a limit of one tree per household and there are only 700 available trees to plant.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Pedal Pub Party Bike Tour | Pedal Pub Baton Rouge

This event is a great way to tour the city and have a good time. For $42 a seat, anyone 21 or older can drink and enjoy site seeing for one and a half to two hours.

This event is every week Thursday through Sunday.

Each bike holds up to 16 people. So, get your group together and head to 436 Government St. for a good time.

Reservations are required. To get your seat and for more details go to pedalpub.com.