Monday August 28, 2023
Cornhole Tournament | Parade Ground
Grab a friend and participate in the Cornhole Tournament being held by Campus Outreach. This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can find this event at the LSU Parade Grounds right outside the Union. There will be other games and food is provided.
Tuesday August 29, 2023
100 VisionZ | LSU Student Union
If you’re feeling like your college vision can’t come to life, come and change that with Collegiate 100 at LSU. This event will include making vision boards to help put your dreams on paper. This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Atchafalaya room.
Wednesday August 30, 2023
It’s Cool to be Back at School | Free Speech Ally
Student Government will be giving out popsicles outside of the LSU Student Union at the Free Speech Ally. This event will be held at 12:45 p.m. and last until 1:15 p.m. Come beat the heat with a free popsicle.
Thursday August 31, 2023
Tiger Trail Mixin’ | LSU Library
The LSU Health Center is hosting an event celebrating National Trail Mix Day. This event will be held outside of the LSU Library in the Quad. You can come and make trail mix from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday September 1, 2023
Greekwide Bible Study | LSU Student Union
This event is for freshmen who are involved in Greek life. It is being held at the Union in room 312. This event will start at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday September 2, 2023
South Seas | Sigma Nu
Sigma Nu is having an event at their house, 3753 W Lakeshore Drive, on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a waterslide and band at the event.
Sunday September 3, 2023
First Free Sunday at LSU Museum of Art | LSU Museum of Art
Every first of the month, LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette Street. This event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Once you arrive, the event will be on the fifth floor.