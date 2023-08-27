This Week in Baton Rouge Revised Graphic Fitz
Maddie Fitzmorris

Monday August 28, 2023

Cornhole Tournament | Parade Ground 

Grab a friend and participate in the Cornhole Tournament being held by Campus Outreach. This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can find this event at the LSU Parade Grounds right outside the Union. There will be other games and food is provided. 

Tuesday August 29, 2023

100 VisionZ | LSU Student Union

If you’re feeling like your college vision can’t come to life, come and change that with Collegiate 100 at LSU. This event will include making vision boards to help put your dreams on paper. This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Atchafalaya room. 

Wednesday August 30, 2023

It’s Cool to be Back at School | Free Speech Ally 

Student Government will be giving out popsicles outside of the LSU Student Union at the Free Speech Ally. This event will be held at 12:45 p.m. and last until 1:15 p.m. Come beat the heat with a free popsicle. 

Thursday August 31, 2023

Tiger Trail Mixin’ | LSU Library 

The LSU Health Center is hosting an event celebrating National Trail Mix Day. This event will be held outside of the LSU Library in the Quad. You can come and make trail mix from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Friday September 1, 2023

Greekwide Bible Study | LSU Student Union

This event is for freshmen who are involved in Greek life. It is being held at the Union in room 312. This event will start at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday September 2, 2023

South Seas | Sigma Nu 

Sigma Nu is having an event at their house, 3753 W Lakeshore Drive, on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a waterslide and band at the event. 

Sunday September 3, 2023

First Free Sunday at LSU Museum of Art | LSU Museum of Art 

Every first of the month, LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette Street. This event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Once you arrive, the event will be on the fifth floor. 

