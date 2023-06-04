Monday, June 5
Heritage of the Wolf | Painting with a Twist
Come out and follow along with an artist to paint a howling wolf and the full moon. Alcohol is allowed fro those over 21 but they must bring their own. This event will take place at Painting with a Twist, 711 Jefferson Highway Suite 3A, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets here to reserve your spot.
Tuesday, June 6
Create Your Own Candle Workshop | Steel Magnolia Candle Co.
Enter the Steel Magnolia Candle Kitchen and create your own custom candle. You’ll choose your own vessel and fragrance for the candle. You will also get 20% off Steel Magnolia Candles or The Royal Standard merch. Find out more information here.
Wednesday, June 7
Summertime Supper Stroll | Reginelli's Pizzeria
Take a stroll through some of Mid City’s finest restaurants with this Summertime Supper Stroll, hosted by Reginelli’s Pizzeria, Jed’s Local, Red Stick Spice Co. and SoGo Tea Bar. Explore each local venue’s menu and meet the owners and chefs behind each restaurant. Learn more about the event here.
Thursday, June 8
Pottery Class | Brass by Circa 1857
Learn how to make pottery while enjoying wine and hors d’oeuvres. All materials, including clay and firing, will be included. Find more info on Brass’ Instagram page.
Friday, June 9
Under The Sea Rave | Chelsea’s Live
Go on a trip down memory lane at Chelsea’s Live this week. The venue is hosting a dance party featuring just Disney and Nickelodeon songs. Costumes are encouraged at this event, so dig out your favorite throwback look and show out!
Saturday, June 10
Mary Poppins Jr. | Manship Theatre
The Central Community Theatre will be putting on performances of “Mary Poppins Jr.” at the Manship Theatre from June 8-11. The play is based on the popular Disney movie and Broadway musical “Mary Poppins.” The play will last around 90 minuted and tickets are $29. The June 9 showing will start at 2 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found here.
Sunday, June 11
Pride Drag Brunch | Soulshine Kitchen & Bar
Support local drag queens by having brunch at Soulshine this weekend. Enjoy a custom brunch menu designed and cooked by Danny Wilson.There are no entry fees or reservations for this event, just show up and brunch!