Monday, Oct. 31
Haunted Boulder Competition | LSU UREC
The UREC is hosting a climbing competition this Halloween from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dress up and dress out because there is an award for the best costume.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Dia de Los Muertos Memorial Celebration | LSU Student Union
The LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting a Day of the Dead event in the Student Union Gallery from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a program with music and poems.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Trivia Night | Pluckers
Win prizes while playing free team trivia every Wednesday night at Pluckers Wing Bar. The Pluckers on Bluebonnet starts trivia at 7:30 p.m., while the Nicholson location begins at 8 p.m.
Miss LSU Contest Info Meeting | LSU Student Union
If you’re interested in entering the Miss LSU Pageant, then you won’t want to miss this meeting. The info session is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the UREC meeting room in the union.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Symphony of Flavors | Studio Park
The Baton Rouge Symphony and Martin Wine Cellar at Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave., is hosting a wine tasting. This event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The website says that VIP table seating is $100, and general admission is $75. You can order your tickets from brso.org. You must be 21 or older to participate.
Friday, Nov. 4
Coffee and Kayaking | LSU UREC
The UREC is hosting a free kayaking event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Students will be paddling in the University Lake. You will get to learn about the parts of the kayak and even how to paddle, so don’t worry if this is your first time. Life jackets and boating materials are provided. Students will meet at the Rowing Club Dock.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Brewery Tour | Rally Cap Brewing Company
Rally Cap Brewing Company, 11212 Pennywood Ave., is hosting a tour around its brewery. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. The event starts at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Cap City Beer Fest | Downtown Baton Rouge
Companion Animal Alliance is hosting a dog-friendly event centered around craft beer. The festival is located at Fourth Street between Spanish Town Road and North Street. It goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A general admission beer sampling wristband is $45, with funds benefiting CAA. There is live music, food and more.