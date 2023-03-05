Monday, March 6
LSU Tiger HATS Dog Therapy | LSU Library
For those stressed about midterms, LSU Library is partnering with LSU Tigers HATS to bring in dogs to allow students to sit with them and relax.
This event is free and located in room 141 of the Main Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The only thing necessary to participate is a Tiger Card. There will be a second dog therapy session on Wednesday at the same time and in the same space.
Tuesday, March 7
LSU Symphonic Band - “Past & Present” | Union Theater
LSU’s Symphonic Band will hold a free Student Union concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. that is open to the public. The performance will include works by John Phillip Sousa as well as some newer composers as a part of LSU’s Inclusive Repertoire Initiative.
Wednesday, March 8
Coloring in the Lobby | LSU Library
In the Main Library lobby, there will be coloring sheets and coloring utensils available to aid in destressing during midterms week. This event is free, and no sign-up is necessary. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Donuts and Headshots with UCAC | LSU Library
From 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the LSU Student Government is hosting an event where students can get their headshots taken to add to their resumes as well as handing out donuts to help students get through the rest of the day.
Friday, March 10
Live Music Night | Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge
Looking for a night of music, drinks and food? The Crowne Plaza Executive Center is hosting a series of nights with live music on March 10, 11, 17, 18 24, 25, and 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On March 10, musician Abby Leigh will be performing.
There is no fee to enter, however, be prepared to purchase food and drinks. The Crowne Plaza Executive Center is located at 4728 Constitution Ave. For more information visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com.
Saturday, March 11
Citrus Workshop with Baton Rouge Green | LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
This event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. There is no attendance fee, however, registration is required. To register visit www.eventbrite.com.
At the event, participants learn how to take care of their citrus plants through lectures and hands-on experiences. Pastries and coffee will be served during the lecture. Participants are required to bring their own gloves and pruners to partake in the hands-on part of the event.
Sunday, March 12
Relaxation Room | LSU Library
From March 3 through March 13, in room 241 A of the LSU Library, students can relax with coloring, games, stress balls and more. The relaxation room is open during library hours, which is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. This event is free and requires no sign up.