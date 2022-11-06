Monday, Nov. 7
Dried Floral Ornament Bar | Sweet Baton Rouge
On Monday Nov. 7, Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is hosting a Girls Night Out event at Sweet Baton Rouge, 1509 Government St., Suite D. This event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the event there are different craft stations and snacks.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Mat Kearney: The Acoustic Trio Tour | Manship Theatre
Alternative pop/rock singer and songwriter Mat Kearney is performing at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the Manship Theatre website. Prices range from $65-$75.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Just Heal, Bro | LSU Student Union Theater
This event is being put on by The African American Cultural Center along with a few other organizations. Five speakers will address topics like mental health, emotional development, healing and more. The event starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. You can RSVP at www.justheal.co.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Steve Judice and Ryan Harris | La Divina Italian Cafe
Get ready for some country, folk and Americana music at La Divina's live music night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The La Divina Italian Cafe is located at 3535 Perkins Rd., near the Trader Joe's.
Friday, Nov. 11
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. | The River Center Theatre
The Baton Rouge Broadway season is opening with a celebration of the music of Aretha Franklin. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. With a valid student ID, you can get your ticket for $25 at the River Center box office, 275 S. River Rd. This is the only night for the event.
Cendrillon (Cinderella) | Shaver Theatre
LSU's Turner-Fischer Center for Opera is performing the five-act opera, "Cendrillon," based on the Cinderella fairy tale. The opera is sung in French with English subtitles. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Shaver Theatre on campus, in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Student tickets are $12. If you can't make it on Friday night, there is one 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Louisiana Bourbon Festival | Renaissance Hotel
This festival is in support of Alzheimer’s Services. The event is located at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Tickets for designated drivers are $50 and tasting tickets are $100. The event is 21+ only.
Operating Systems by Corinna Schulenberg | Reilly Theatre
This play will be held at the Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive, on campus. starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $22 for faculty and staff and $12 for students. The play discusses sexual misconduct, internalized oppression and how individuals can move forward. If you can't make it this Saturday, several showings are available through Nov. 20.
Sunday, Nov. 13
The Pout Pout Fish | Manship Theatre
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting a creative show version of the children's book "The Pout Pout Fish." The event starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the Manship Theatre website.