Monday Nov. 1
Día de los Muertos Memorial Celebration | Memorial Tower
Join in the tradition of the Day of the Dead with Latinx Student Affairs from the LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs. Stop by Memorial Tower from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. to make your own mini altar or add copies of photos of your departed loved ones to the campus-wide altar. A program with music and poems will be held from 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. For more information email atorr35@lsu.edu.
LSU Libraries Virtual Escape Room | Online
Help Frankie and Bones escape a spooky office in LSU Libraries’ digital escape room. The game runs through Friday, Nov. 5. One entry per LSU student for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card. Access the game here.
Tuesday Nov. 2
The First Amendment Online in the 2020s | Zoom
LSU Manship professor Will Mari is moderating “The First Amendment Online in the 2020s,” a virtual event on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. Panelists from LSU Law School, Tulane Law School, Seattle University and Electronic Frontier Foundation will discuss First Amendment issues and challenges in an online environment. The event is sponsored by the "1 for All" program at The Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Email wmari1@lsu.edu for more information on how to join the zoom.
Wednesday Nov. 3
LSU Geauxchella | Parade Ground
The Student Activities Board is hosting LSU Geauxchella, a festival including live music, free food, activities and giveaways. Grab your friends and stop by the Parade Ground on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. to join the fun.
Thursday Nov. 4
LSU Jazz Ensemble & Lab Band Concert | LSU Union Theater
Grammy nominated New York-based vocalist Nicole Zuraitis will perform several of her compositions alongside the LSU Jazz Ensemble & Lab Band on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. in the Union Theater. Student tickets are $11 and must be purchased in advance.
Friday Nov. 5
LSU Block And Bridle Rodeo | Parker Coliseum
BlockAndBridle Club at LSU presents the 83rd annual Student/Open Rodeo benefitting Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, a local nonprofit providing aid to families affected by cancer. The Student Rodeo, open for Louisiana college students, B&B alumni and B&B honorary members, will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Parker Coliseum on campus. The Open Rodeo, a competitive traditional, professional rodeo, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door for LSU students.
Saturday Nov. 6
Henry Turner Jr. Day-A Taste of the Deep South | Riverfront Plaza
The 4th Annual Henry Turner Jr. Day kicks off on Saturday Nov. 6. A Taste of the Deep South is a music festival promoting new talents and saluting philanthropic efforts in Baton Rouge. The festival is named in honor of band leader, singer/songwriter and musical mentor Henry Turner Jr.. Expect music, dancers and DJs; a host of vendors with arts, crafts, clothing and jewelry; and a food court with southern festival favorites. The free festival is a two-day event held on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Rd., Baton Rouge.
Sunday Nov. 7
Cap City Beer Fest | Downtown
Drink beer and save animals on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Sixth Annual Cap City Beer Fest. Sample local brews, eat delicious food and enjoy live music from the Michael Foster Project from 2 p.m.-5 p.m on North Boulevard and Lafayette Street, near the Shaw Center for the Arts. The free event is open to all ages but you must be 21 or older to purchase a wristband for beer sampling. General admission wristbands are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Money raised goes to Companion Animal Alliance, Baton Rouge’s open intake animal shelter.
Gabriel Iglesias | Raising Canes River Center Arena
Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be at the Raising Canes River Center on Sunday, Nov. 7. Also known as Fluffy, Iglesias is one of YouTube’s most watched comedians and the star of Netflix’s original comedy series “Mr. Iglesias.” The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $36.50 on Ticketmaster.