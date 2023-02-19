Monday, Feb. 20

A Baton Rouge Haunted Tour | Red Stick Adventures

This event is a fun historical tour of Baton Rouge where you get to learn history and about the ghosts who stick around to haunt this city. The tour starts at Red Stick Adventures on Lafayette St. The ticket cost $49 for adults 18 and older and $39 for those 17 and younger.

This event reoccurs daily starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m. Reservations are available when booking ahead of time through the website, but to get tickets for this Monday you must call. For more information visit their website at fareharbor.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Southern Jaguars Baseball | Alex Box Stadium

Go out and support the LSU Baseball team this Tuesday as it competes against the Southern Jaguars. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com starting at $6. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and is sure to be a great way to spend your night if parades are not your thing.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Open Mic Night | The Station

Baton Rouge’s longest-running free comedy show is every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.

Comedian sign-up starts at 8 p.m. For any comedian interested in sharing their set, more information can be found on The Station’s website, thestationbr.com, regarding line-up and time slot allotted.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Medical Career Pannel | French House

For those looking to enter the medical field, the Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College is hosting an event where a wide variety of physicians will talk about why they pursued a career in medicine and answer any questions about their career path. The event is in the Sternberg Salon of the French House from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Friday, Feb. 24

High Voltage | DMC Theater

This Thursday in the Louisiana Digital Media Center, DMC Theatre, the Center for Computation & Technology, the College of Music & Dramatic Arts and the School of Music are hosting a night of innovative music. From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., experience a new world of music for free.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Public Viewing | Landolt Astronomical Observatory

Looking for a date night activity? The College of Science and the Department of Physics & Astronomy is hosting a viewing of the stars for free in Nicholson Hall. The event is on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There is no need to bring anything, other than yourselves. Unfortunately, the observatory was built in the 1930s and is not handicap accessible.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Ji Weon Ryu (Flute) with Lin He & Michael Gurt | School of Music

Hosted by the LSU School of Music, the principal flutists of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing an afternoon of chamber music. This event is free and open to the public from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall.