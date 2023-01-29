Monday, Jan. 30

LSU Women’s Basketball Game | Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU women’s basketball team is playing against the Tennessee Volunteers. The game will take place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, North Stadium Drive, and will begin at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Learn to Belay | UREC

If rope climbing is something you’ve been interested in learning this event is for you. The UREC on LSU’s campus is hosting a class for students to learn how to rope climb. This event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sign up for this class on the UREC website.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Emotional Wisdom Seminar | French House

College is stressful and learning how to deal with your emotions on your own can be hard. This seminar is for students who are interested in learning to cope with these emotions. The event is from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at the French House on campus near the Student Union.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Campus Devotional | Student Union

Join Bold Campus for a devotional with fellow students. This event is from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It will be held in the Student Union in the Capital Chamber room 329.

Friday, Feb. 3

LSU Women’s Gymnastics Meet | Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Come watch the LSU women’s gymnastics team go against the Georgia Bulldogs. The meet is taking place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, North Stadium Drive. The meet will begin at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Mardi Gras Mambo | North Boulevard Town Square

+3 Why do streaming services keep canceling shows? Netflix loses top shows and subscribers Netflix has infamously canceled many shows within the last few years, and it’s increasingly surprising to see that it still has anything origi…

Get into the Mardi Gras spirit at the Mardi Gras Mambo run. You can do a one-mile run, 10K or 15K run. The run will start and finish at North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Boulevard. The run will start at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. If you’re interested and want more information, go to visitbatonrouge.com.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Dino-Light | Manship Theatre

The Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting a show starting at 2 p.m. The tickets are $20. Dino-Light is a glow-in-the-dark adventure show that "has been praised for its cutting edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance by audiences all over the world."