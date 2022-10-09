Monday, Oct. 10
Trivia and Painting | Painting With a Twist
A perfect date night combination: painting and trivia. Take a two-hour class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Painting With a Twist, 711 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. You’ll bring home a painting with the theme “It’s Always Been You.” Materials start at $39.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
All Treats No Tricks | The Quad
The College of Human Sciences and Education Ambassadors will be handing out self-care study bags to students in the Quad from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If midterms have got you down, grab a goodie bag to pick yourself back up.
Pumpkin Painting Party! | Magnolia Room
Campus Outreach is hosting a pumpkin painting party on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Magnolia Room in the Student Union. Enjoy fall desserts and games at this free event.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Spook-tober Fest | Celebrity Theatres
This week, get ready to see an old friend. “Casper” will be playing at Celebrity Theatres Baton Rouge 10, 15365 George O’Neal Rd. at 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for only $5. Get your tickets ahead of time on the Celebrity Theatres website. Spook-tober Fest is a recurring event on Wednesdays and Sundays all throughout October. A different Halloween movie is shown each week.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Jambalaya Jam | North Boulevard Town Square
This year is the 35th anniversary of Jambalaya Jam presented by Shell. For $10, you can sample jambalaya from over 45 different teams and get to listen to live music. This event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge, 222 North Blvd. Tickets can be purchased at www.cauw.org/jamjam.
World Ballet Series: Swan Lake | Raising Cane’s River Center Theater
The world-famous ballet “Swan Lake” will be performed on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater. The performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.
Friday, Oct. 14
Baton Rouge Symphony: Bachtoberfest | East Baton Rouge Main Library
If you are a fan of live classical music, Bachtoberfest is for you. Put on by the Baton Rouge Symphony, this outdoor event is $35 a person. To purchase tickets, go to www.brso.org. Bring a picnic basket and a blanket to the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. and enjoy the sounds of some of histories best classical composers on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Corn Maze at Burden | LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens 4560 Essen Ln.
Hosted by LSU’s AgCenter Botanic Gardens, this corn maze is fun for all ages. There are sessions from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; noon to 2 p.m.; and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Activities available include the corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and much more. Tickets are $15 a person and admission is free for children 2 and under. To purchase tickets, go to lsuagcenterbg.ticketspice.com.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Snake Show at Blue Zoo | Mall of Louisiana
The Snake Show is open to anyone who visits the Blue Zoo and would like to learn about snakes from the zoo’s experts. The event is free with purchase of admission into the zoo at the Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Sunday, Oct. 16 show is at 2 p.m. and recurs every week, with additional shows on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m.
The Melvins | Chelsea’s Live
Cult metal band The Melvins brings its “Five Legged Tour” to Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Tickets are $25.