Monday Oct. 25
Hocus Pocus Spellbooks | EBR Parish Library River Center Branch
Make your own book at this EBR Parish Library’s event for 20 something year olds. Channel your inner Sanderson Sister while crafting a spellbook as the library screens Disney’s ‘90s Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.” The movie will play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the River Center Branch, 250 North Blvd. on Monday Oct. 25.
Tuesday Oct. 26
Frankenfaire Open House | LSU Main Library
Join LSU Libraries at the Frankenfaire Open House on the front lawn of the LSU Main Library on Tuesday Oct. 26 and Wednesday Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Have a Spooktacular time learning about the services and resources offered by LSU Libraries with games, door prizes and Trick or Treats. All LSU students are invited to attend. Be sure to bring your Tigercard for your chance to win an iPad, Beats headphones, Kindle Fire or Amazon gift card.
Wednesday Oct. 27
Media with a Message: The Power of Socially Conscious Entertainment | Zoom
As part of Media Literacy Week, LSU Libraries is hosting a discussion about entertainment’s broader impacts beyond enjoyment. Join Manship School of Mass Communication professor Meghan Sanders, mass comm librarian Rebecca Kelley and humanities and social sciences librarian Brittany O’Neill on Wednesday Oct. 27 from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Register here to receive the Zoom link.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show | Theatre Baton Rouge
Get your tickets before they sell out! Wednesday Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. is the only show with seats left for Theatre Baton Rouge’s live performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Enjoy the interactive theater experience at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25 for students and can be purchased here.
Thursday Oct. 28
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair | BREC Airline Highway Park
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off on Thursday Oct. 28 and runs until Sunday Nov. 7. Mitchell Brothers Amusements will bring exciting fair rides and games to the midway at 16072 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge. For a full schedule of events, vendors and entertainment visit www.gbrsf.com.
Friday Oct. 29
LSUnity Block Party | Clarence L. Barney, Jr. African American Cultural Center
Join the LSU Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for music, food, games prizes and more. Wear your best Halloween costume for a chance to win a gift card. Judging for the costume contest starts at 1 p.m. The Block Party’s festivities last from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Clarence L. Barney, Jr. African American Cultural Center at 5 Union Square, near the bookstore.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show | Manship Theatre
Can’t get enough of this cult classic? The Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., will be screening the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday Oct. 29 at 10:30 p.m. Bring your flashlights, toilet paper, noisemakers and rice for an interactive movie night. Tickets are $14 and are available here.
Tech or Treat | L’Auberge Casino and Hotel
The first annual tech or treat demonstration and networking event will be held on Friday Oct. 29 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at L’Auberge, 777 L’Auberge Ave., Baton Rouge. Enjoy a costume contest, food, drinks and live music from Box Office Giants as you gather swag from vendors and see demos from tech leaders like Eaton, Rubrik and more. Register for free and get more information on Eventbrite.
Phat Hat | Red Stick Social
Get funky with Baton Rouge’s soul band Phat Cat. Dance to hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s when Phat Hat covers everyone from Michael Jackson to KC and the Sunshine Band at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., on Friday Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite.
Saturday Oct. 30
Makers Day Market | Electric Depot
Celebrate spooky season with a Halloween Bazaar at the Electric Depot, 1509 Government St. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the October Market offers fun for all ages with music, food, vendors and tent trick or treat.
Backpack: Wild Azalea Trail | LSU UREC
Join the UREC on a field trip to the longest hiking trail in the state, the Wild Azalea Trial in Kisatchie National Forest in Woodworth, LA. This is a two-day trip from Saturday Oct. 30 to Sunday Oct. 31. Registration costs $25 and is open until Wednesday Oct. 27 at noon. For more information, visit the UREC site.
Sunday Oct. 31
Intro to Aerial | Refuge Aerial
If you’ve never taken an aerial class before but always thought it would be interesting to try, here’s your chance. Lily Snow will be teaching an Intro to Aerial class at Refuge Aerial, 11913 Sun Belt Ct., Baton Rouge. The 75-minute class includes a warm-up, conditioning and introduction to silks and hammock. No prior experience is required. Class starts at 2 p.m. You can sign up for $20 here.