The theme is “There’s no place like homecoming,” and there’s no place like LSU during Homecoming Week. Gear up for an eventful week across campus and Baton Rouge.
Monday Oct. 11
Perennials for Progress | Near the Indian Mounds
Sigma Lambda Gamma, LSU’s multicultural sorority, is hosting Perennials for Progress, an event in honor of Indigenous People’s Day. Any LSU faculty or student can join the chapter near the Indian Mounds from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. to discuss the importance and history of Indigenous People’s Day and plant a Dwarf Iris, a native Louisiana flower.
Homecoming Outdoor Movie | Parade Ground
Kick off Homecoming week with free food and an outdoor movie on the Parade Ground. The LSU Student Activities Board will be showing “Black Widow” at 8 p.m. This Marvel Studios recent release delves into the pre-Avengers history of Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. The movie lasts approximately 2 hours. You can register for free on tigerlink.
Tuesday Oct. 12
Homecoming Concert | Parade Ground
Rapper, singer and songwriter Swae Lee will headline the LSU Homecoming Concert from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on the Parade Ground. Swae Lee, one half of the duo Rae Sremmurd, recently released a single entitled “Play Stupid” and collaborated with Post Malone for “Sunflower” on the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” soundtrack.
Wednesday Oct. 13
Splatterbeat | Parade Ground
Get ready for an explosion of color at Splatterbeat, the annual homecoming party where you can throw paint at everyone on the Parade Ground. The LSU Residence Hall Association is hosting the event from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Get there early to get an official t-shirt to splatter.
Thursday Oct. 14
Divas Live! | LSU Student Union Cotillion Ballroom
Join LSU Residential Life and the Office of Multicultural Affairs for an evening of drags, gags and community at Divas Live! Enjoy performances by Andy Black, Lady D. Andrews, Santana A. Savage and London Manchester at 7 p.m. in the LSU Student Union Cotillion Ballroom.
Homecoming Voting Closes | Tiger Link
Cast your vote for homecoming queen and king by 11:59p.m. on Thursday Oct. 15 on Tiger Link.
Friday Oct. 15
Fall Fest | Parade Ground
Chance of rain never! At least not the second time around. Rescheduled due to weather, Fall Fest will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Parade Ground. An LSU tradition since 1994, Fall Fest is a celebration of all things LSU from campus departments to student organizations. Check out the tables and booths, enjoy student entertainment and pick up some free food, like burgers, chips and Coke. Fall Fest is a free event. No tickets are required, but be sure to bring your Tiger Card.
Live After Five! | City Hall Plaza
When it’s after 5 this Friday, it’s time for After 8, a Baton Rouge band that covers all the hits from Motown to Bruno Mars. Dance along from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the next Live After Five! concert at 238 North Blvd. #200 Baton Rouge.
Stage Makeup Workshop | Refuge Aerial
Professional makeup artist Michelle DeMontluzin will be giving a makeup tutorial at Refuge Aerial Fitness & Performance, 11913 Sun Belt Ct, Baton Rouge. This 2-hour tutorial includes basic stage makeup foundations and a Cirque Du Soleil-inspired full-face look. You must provide your own makeup. A list of material recommendations will be provided. You can take the course in person at Refuge Aerial or online through Zoom at 7 p.m. Sign up here.
Joe Nichols | Texas Club
It’s rarely ever “Sunny and 75” in Baton Rouge, but it will be on Friday Oct. 15. Country music singer Joe Nichols will be putting on a show at 9 p.m. at the Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Tickets are $29.00 and are available here.
The Chee-Weez | Red Stick Social
The Chee-Weez, a tribute band founded in New Orleans, will be putting on a show at the Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. From classic rock to '80s dance to Neil Diamond and everything in between, you never know what you’re going to get at a Chee-Weez performance. DJ Rhett, the Louisiana video creator, comedian and musical artist, announced on his Facebook that he’ll be joining the party. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite or $15 the day of the show.
Saturday Oct. 16
LSU vs. Florida | Tiger Stadium
Get your gators on the grill for an early kick-off, 11 a.m. in Tiger Stadium. It’s the moment the week’s festivities lead up to: the Homecoming game, where the LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators. Homecoming Court presentation will be at halftime.
Sunday Oct. 17
Philadanco! | Manship Theatre
Founded in 1970, Philadanco!, the Philadelphia Dance Company, is world-renowned for its innovation and preservation of African American traditions in dance. Philadanco! takes pride in its ability to break barriers and build bridges across cultural divides while performing for diverse audiences. At 2 p.m. Philadanco! Will be performing in Baton Rouge at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets run from $30-$55 and are available here.
Sunday in the Park | Shaw Center Plaza for the Arts
The Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council continues its free concert series, Sunday in the Park, with Chubby Carrier, an accordion-playing virtuoso. Head downtown to the Shaw Center Plaza for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. for a high-energy, zydeco funk party.