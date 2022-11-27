BEST CAPITOL PHOTOS 2022

The Sun sets at the Capitol on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, on North 3rd Street in Baton Rouge, La.

 Matthew Perschall

Monday, Nov. 28

Baton Rouge Film Club | Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library

Join the Baton Rouge Film Club’s meeting to watch and discuss movies. This free event starts at 6:15 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Deck the Union Halls | LSU Student Union

All students are welcome to help decorate the Student Union for the holidays. There are plenty of activities for a whole friend group to enjoy, such as ornament and cookie decorating and games. This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union lobby.

Cool Winter Nights and Hot Jazz | Manship Theatre

Enjoy some live music before the craziness of finals sets in. This event starts at 7:30 p.m. It will take place at the Manship Theatre, which is located at 100 Lafayette St. Ticket prices range from $30-$45 plus taxes and fees. If you miss the performance on Tuesday, there’s another performance at the same time on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Margo Price | Chelsea’s Live

Country singer Margo Price brings her “’Til The Wheels Fall Off” Tour to Baton Rouge at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $25.

Thursday, Dec. 1

"Facing Othello" | Theatre Baton Rouge

Theatre Baton Rouge puts on a fresh performance of Shakespeare’s "Othello," exploring themes of race, gender, identity and power. "Facing Othello" opens on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Theatre Baton Rouge’s Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Student tickets are $25. Performances run through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Friday, Dec. 2

Trace Adkins | L’auberge

Country singer and Louisiana native Trace Adkins is performing at L’auberge Casino Hotel, 777 L’auberge Ave., Baton Rouge. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Poinsettia Sale & Show | LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Find over 20 varieties of locally grown Poinsettias at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. The sale begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon. Poinsettias start at $12.

Hotel Burgundy | Chelsea’s Live

Baton Rouge band Hotel Burgundy is playing Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, with Quarx and Wonderkid also performing. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Sunday, Dec. 4

A Rural Life Christmas | LSU Rural Life Museum

Welcome the Christmas season with a 19th century themed celebration at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. Musical performances, artisan demonstrations and costumed reenactments will occur from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Load comments