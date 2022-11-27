Monday, Nov. 28
Baton Rouge Film Club | Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library
Join the Baton Rouge Film Club’s meeting to watch and discuss movies. This free event starts at 6:15 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Deck the Union Halls | LSU Student Union
All students are welcome to help decorate the Student Union for the holidays. There are plenty of activities for a whole friend group to enjoy, such as ornament and cookie decorating and games. This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union lobby.
Cool Winter Nights and Hot Jazz | Manship Theatre
Enjoy some live music before the craziness of finals sets in. This event starts at 7:30 p.m. It will take place at the Manship Theatre, which is located at 100 Lafayette St. Ticket prices range from $30-$45 plus taxes and fees. If you miss the performance on Tuesday, there’s another performance at the same time on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Margo Price | Chelsea’s Live
Country singer Margo Price brings her “’Til The Wheels Fall Off” Tour to Baton Rouge at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $25.
Thursday, Dec. 1
"Facing Othello" | Theatre Baton Rouge
Theatre Baton Rouge puts on a fresh performance of Shakespeare’s "Othello," exploring themes of race, gender, identity and power. "Facing Othello" opens on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Theatre Baton Rouge’s Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Student tickets are $25. Performances run through Sunday, Dec. 4.
Friday, Dec. 2
Trace Adkins | L’auberge
Country singer and Louisiana native Trace Adkins is performing at L’auberge Casino Hotel, 777 L’auberge Ave., Baton Rouge. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Poinsettia Sale & Show | LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
Find over 20 varieties of locally grown Poinsettias at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. The sale begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon. Poinsettias start at $12.
Hotel Burgundy | Chelsea’s Live
Baton Rouge band Hotel Burgundy is playing Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, with Quarx and Wonderkid also performing. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Sunday, Dec. 4
A Rural Life Christmas | LSU Rural Life Museum
Welcome the Christmas season with a 19th century themed celebration at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. Musical performances, artisan demonstrations and costumed reenactments will occur from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets are $12.