Monday, June 12

Baton Rouge Career Fair | Hilton Hotel

Ready to get networking? Meet with top Baton Rouge employers at this local event. Find out who will be attending and what to expect here.

Tuesday, June 13

Photo Skills: Photography on iPhone | Apple - Mall of Louisiana

Want to up your photography game? Visit the Apple store in the Mall of Louisiana and learn how to use the latest camera features to compose a great shot. You’ll experiment with focus and exposure, practice using lighting effects and even learn how to take your first slofie.

Wednesday, June 14

CLOUD RAT with THOU | Chelsea’s Live

Baton Rouge metal band Thou will take the stage at Chelsea’s Live this week. Since it started in 2004, the band has released five full length albums and seven EPs. Check out its show starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

Juneteenth Panel Discussion | LSU Museum of Art

In honor of Juneteenth, the LSU Museum of Art is hosting a panel featuring the Beta Iota Lambda and Xi Nu Lambda Chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the oldest African American fraternity, to discuss the post-emancipation triumphs of Black Americans. Learn more about the free event here.

Friday, June 16

Juneteenth Celebration | LSU Clarence L. Barney Jr. African American Cultural Center

Join LSU’s AACC to celebrate Juneteenth from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will include music, food, games, a historical reflection and much more.

Saturday, June 17

Pride: A Candlelight Concert Celebrating Queer Musical Icons | Cary Saurage Community Arts Center

Celebrate Pride Month and the music of queer icons at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center under the gentle glow of candlelight. Hear a local string quartet perform music from artists like Elton John, Frank Ocean, Stephen Sondheim, Jonathan Larsen, Tchaikovsky and more. Learn more about the event here.

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day Poolside BBQ | Crowne Plaza Executive Center

Celebrate Father’s Day with live music, a steak dinner and cool drinks at Crowne Plaza. This event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and entry is $15. Children under 12 get free entry. For more information, check out the Crowne Plaza Facebook.