Monday September 11, 2023
K-Pop Dance Class | UREC
This Monday get your groove on at the UREC, Student Recreation Complex, LSU 102, for a K-Pop dance class. The dance class will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.
Tuesday September 12, 2023
LeadAbroad | Starbucks in Barnes and Noble
LeadAbroad is a study abroad company that allows hundreds of students travel the world every summer. On Tuesday they will be at LSU to chat with students that are interested in a summer unlike any other. If you visit their Instagram page, @leadabroad, you can sign up for a slot to meet with their staff. They have times from 9 a.m. until 4:40 p.m. They will be at LSU until the night of September 13.
Wednesday September 13. 2023
Art at Lunch at LSU Museum of Art | Shawn Center of the Arts
Professor Dr. Michael Mamp hosting an event at the Shawn Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette Street. If you’re interested in fashion, come out and see how the LGBTQ+ community impacted fashion. The event will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. They will provide water and sodas, but make sure to pack your own lunch.
Thursday September 14, 2023
LSU Career Expo | Pete Maravich Assembly Center
If you’re wondering what the job market is looking like and excited to make connections visit the LSU Career Expo. This event will be held at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, N Stadium Dr. It will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.
Friday September 15, 2023
Involvement Fest | Azalea Hall Lawn
If you’re new to LSU or wanting to get more involved come and see what LSU has to offer. Campus Life is hosting the Involvement Fest outside Azalea Hall. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday September 16, 2023
CNME | Louisiana Art and Science Museum
Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S River Road, is hosting an event called CNME, Constantinides New Music Ensemble. This event will begin at 5 p.m.
Sunday September 17, 2023
Cajun Music Jam | West Baton Rouge Museum
This Sunday come and enjoy some Cajun music at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 North Jefferson Avenue. This event is free and will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m.