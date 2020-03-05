This week in tiger town, crawfish is reigning, and I am sure everyone is happy. Many of the events this week are sure to keep you full of food and laughter. Thanks to our great city of Baton Rouge, the adventures are endless.
Laugh Out Loud
Need a light start to your week? This Sunday, March 8th, the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is hosting the Lit AF Tour with Martin Lawrence. At 7:30 p.m. you can laugh your ~socks~ off with special guests Deray Davis, Rickey Smiley and Bruce Bruce. For more information on this comedy experience check out visitbatonrouge.com.
Did Someone Say Crawfish?
Crawfish season is in full swing, and Baton Rouge is here to provide you with all the critters you can eat. This Saturday Crawfête 2020 is happening and from 2-5 p.m. you can eat all the crawfish your southern heart desires. Crawfête allows guests to vote on their favorite gourmet crawfish dish or the best-boiled crawfish. For more information and tickets visit visitbatonrouge.com.
Funny Time
It seems Baton Rouge wants us to giggle this week. This Saturday Jeff Foxworthy will be having the crowd roaring with laughter at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge. You can not go wrong with a world-famous comedian like Foxworthy, so check out visitbatonrouge.com for tickets and more information.
Mystery for Two?
This Saturday Phil Brady's Bar & Grill is hosting “Shamrocks and Murder! A St. Patrick's Day Murder Mystery Dinner!” for $20 a person. If you are interested in participating in the fun, you will receive a character to play for the night and attempt to solve the mystery while enjoying a delicious pre-set dinner. For tickets and information head to visitbatonrouge.com.
Crawfish, jokes and mystery-solving- that’s my definition of a good week here in Baton Rouge. Take a break from studying, and enjoy the sites and experiences our lovely city has to offer.