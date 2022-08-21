Monday, Aug. 22

Welcome Back Events | Around Campus

Even though the incoming freshmen class’ official Welcome Week is over, “welcome back” events continue to connect students during the first week of classes. Campus Outreach is giving away free ice cream on the Parade Ground on Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. The College of Agriculture has a lineup of activities lasting throughout the week, some with free food. Check TigerLink for information about more on-campus events this week.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Involvement Fest | Tower Drive

Looking to get involved at LSU? Campus Life is hosting its Fall Involvement Fest on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. outside the Union on Tower Drive. A wide variety of student organizations will be present to help students explore their interests both inside and outside their major.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Open Mic Night | The Station

Baton Rouge’s free comedy show is every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Comedian sign-up starts at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song | Manship Theatre

The Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge, is showing a 115-minute feature documentary on singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, the composer behind “Hallelujah.” The film includes the artist’s biography and testimony from others who have recorded “Hallelujah,” like Jeff Buckley and Eric Church. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and will have another showing on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. Admission is $9.50.

Eric Schmitt | La Divina Italian Cafe

On Thursday morning, Eric Schmitt will be teaching English at LSU. On Thursday night, he’ll be performing his original music at La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Rd. The singer-songwriter will fill the cafe with an assemblage of music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Student Body | LSU Studio Theatre

The 225 Theatre Collective is performing Frank Winters’ play “Student Body,” which examines sexual assault on college campuses. The show runs Aug. 26-28 at the LSU Studio Theatre in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building on campus. Friday night’s performance begins at 7:30. Tickets start at $12 on Eventbrite.

Wumbo | Chelsea’s Live

Baton Rouge space indie-pop band Wumbo celebrates the release of their newest album, “Depression Era Guitar,” with special guests Hydra Plane and _thesmoothcat & The 9th Life. Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Tickets are $15 and available here.

Plaza Poolside Party | Crowne Plaza Executive Center

Enjoy live music and poolside grill and drink specials at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge. From 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Baker, Louisiana’s own Bo Burkes will be showing off his talents on bass, guitar and vocals. The $10 cover charge includes two house cocktails.

Hot August Night | Downtown Hammond

Your friends at Southeastern Louisiana University are probably all talking about the return of Hot August Night. This festival in downtown Hammond is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Hot August Night includes live music, local art, food vendors and a car show. It’s free to attend with the option to purchase tickets for add-on experiences, like the Wine Walk.

Block Party | CTK

Enjoy live music from the Peyton Falgoust Band and free jambalaya and snoballs when Christ the King, the Catholic Church on campus, hosts its annual block party on Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CTK is located at 11 W. Fraternity Lane.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Wave Runner | The Revelry

Local band Wave Runner celebrates the release of its first album “Beginner’s Luck” at The Revelry, 3347 Highland Rd. Hear all Wave Runner’s new music at the album release party at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Cover is $5.

Boris | Chelsea’s Live

Rock band Boris brings its “Heavy Rock Breakfast” tour to Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr. Show starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Tiger Eyes | Painting with a Twist

Get ready for football season at Painting with a Twist, 711 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge. Paint the eyes of the Tiger at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Materials start at $49. Feel free to bring your own food, drinks and ice. Painting with a Twist will provide cups, plates, napkins and bottle openers.

Luke Bryan, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny | Smoothie King Center

Country music singer Luke Bryan brings his Raised Up Right Tour to New Orleans, with special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Tickets start around $40.

Lil Weezyana Fest | Champion Square

If your playlist goes from country to rap, you can party all day on Saturday, Aug. 27. Lil Weezyana Fest starts at 3 p.m. in Champions Square, nearby the Smoothie King Center. Purchase general admission for $65 on Ticketmaster. The lineup, including Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leroy and more, will take the stage rain or shine.

Sunday, Aug. 28

The Wizard of Oz | Theatre Baton Rouge

Follow the yellow brick road to Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., for your last chance to see the local troupe’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” The Young Actors Program just added two 2 p.m. performances on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug 28. Student tickets are $25 and available here.