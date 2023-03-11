Monday, March 13
Trivia Night | Painting with a Twist
Painting with a Twist is hosting a trivia night at its studio. Paint along with a local artist while competing against your fellow painters in trivia. The event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is BYOB. Reservations can be found here.
Tuesday, March 14
LSU Baseball Game | Alex Box Stadium
If you’ve got nothing to do during spring break, go out and cheer on the LSU baseball team. The baseball game will start at 6:30 p.m. LSU is playing against UNO.
Wednesday, March 15
Author Talks | Main Branch Library
Sam Irwin, author of "Hidden History of Louisiana's Jazz Age," will be at the Main Branch Library in Baton Rouge to give a presentation on his book. The event will start at 6 p.m. The Main Branch Library is located at 7761 Goodwood Blvd.
Thursday, March 16
Madi Swan | La Divina
Singer, songwriter Madi Swan is performing at La Divina. La Divina is located at 3535 Perkins Road. The event is at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Tickets are free.
Friday, March 17
Baton Rouge Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl | Various Locations
This event is free, and the location of the bars can be found on Eventbrite.com On the website you can reserve a spot in the bar craw. The event will last from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Hundred Oaks at South Acadian Thruway
This is a parade that is a tradition here in Baton Rouge. The parade will be located around South Acadian Thruway down Perkins Road. The parade is put on by The Parade Group LLC. The parade will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Red Dragon Presents: Marcia Ball In Concert | Manship Theatre
Come down to Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette Street, to hear the music performed by Marcia Ball. This event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last 2 and a half hours. The tickets are priced between $49. 95-$69.95 plus taxes and fees. You can purchase tickets at manshiptheatre.org.