Monday, Jan. 16

LSU Gymnastics Meet | Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Cheering on LSU sports doesn’t stop with the end of football season. LSU Gymnastics has a meet against the Oklahoma Sooners. This meet will be held at the PMAC from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Nat Geo Live with Maureen Beck | Manship Theatre

Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., is hosting an event highlighting the story of Maureen Beck, a professional climber who learned to climb with only one hand. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $35 plus fees.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Astronomy on Tap | Varsity Theatre

This event will be held at Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Ron Pagano and Eric Borowski will be speaking at the event. The event will have games, raffles and space-themed drinks.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Involvement Fest | Student Union

Come out and get more involved with all LSU has to offer. Representatives from clubs and student organizations will be at the event to help you get involved on campus. This event is located outside the LSU Student Union. The time will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Yappy Hour | Gov’t Taco

Companion Animal Alliance is hosting an event at Gov’t Taco, 5621 Government St. Bring your pets and enjoy some tacos starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Go onto Allevents.com to sign-up if you’re interested.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Little River Band | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Come enjoy live music at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L’Auberge Ave., from Little River Band. Ticket prices are $35 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster. The performance starts at 8 p.m.

Dance Marathon Gala | Baton Rouge Marriott

Dance Marathon at LSU is having a gala, Winter Wonderland, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event will be held at Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. There will be a dinner, silent auction, and games. Ticket sales will end on January 17th and prices vary. Buy your tickets at dmatlsu.org.

Sunday, Jan. 22

The Boys in the Band | Theatre Baton Rouge

Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Flordia Blvd., is having a performance of Broadway show “The Boys in the Band.” Sunday’s showing starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be bought online at theatrebr.org. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students.