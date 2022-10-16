Monday, Oct. 17
Trivia Night: Double, Double, Toil and Trouble | Painting With a Twist
Painting With a Twist will be hosting a painting class accompanied with Halloween-themed trivia from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. Entrance is $39-$45 and includes all painting materials. BYOB is permitted for guests 21 and older. Painting With a Twist is located at 711 Jefferson Highway.
Splatterbeat | Parade Ground
Splatterbeat is as annual LSU event hosted on the Parade Ground to kick off the Homecoming season. The event is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to all students, who are encouraged to “dress to get messy."
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Tacos, Tights and Bikes | Geaux Ride
Geaux Ride has partnered with a black-owned Taco Tuesday Food Truck to host weekly segments of Tacos, Tights and Bikes. The event includes a guided bike tour featuring popular music and $3 to $4 nachos and tacos served afterward. Tour times are 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and are $20 per person. Geaux Ride is located at 521 N. Third St.
"Pitch Perfect" | LSU Student Union Theater
A showing of "Pitch Perfect," an acapella-themed movie filmed on LSU’s campus, will be hosted at the LSU Student Union Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Before the film, various campus organizations will entertain the crowd with lip-sync performances. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The Wyatt Houston Collection of African American Poetry | The Main Library at Goodwood
LSU librarians Narcissa Haskins and John David Miles will be hosting a segment of the library’s Baton Rouge Room Series, discussing how LSU Libraries Special Collections came to be home to the largest privately held collection of African American poetry in the country. This interesting discussion will be held at 6 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Rico Nasty | Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Rico Nasty is this year’s LSU Homecoming performer. Her performance will be held at the PMAC on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Students can register for a maximum of two tickets via Tigerlink.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Rock N Rowe | Perkins Rowe
Perkins Rowe is hosting another segment of their weekly live music shows from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Town Square. This Thursday’s performer is experimental rock band "Press 1 for English." In the event of rain, shows will be moved to The Great Hall.
Divas Live Drag Show | LSU Student Union
LSU Residential Life is hosting its annual live drag show in celebration of Homecoming festivities. Featured performers include Santana A Savage, Lady Danisha Andrews, Andy Black, and Madalyn Andrews Steele. There will be giveaways at the door, and as always tipping the queens is encouraged. The Student Union's Royal Cotillion Ballroom doors open at 7:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Friday, Oct. 21
Plaza Poolside Party | Crowne Plaza Executive Center
Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave., is hosting another installment of the Plaza Poolside Party. Entrance is $10 and covers two house drinks. The event is 21+ and features live bands and dining options from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This Friday’s performer is country singer Abby Leigh.
LSU NPHC Homecoming Step Show | LSU Student Union
The National Pan Hellenic Council will host a homecoming step show featuring performances from the Divine 9 chapters of LSU. Come out to witness the culture and talents of historically Black Greek Lettered organizations. Tickets are $15 and available at the door or through the LSU Greek Life office in the Student Union, room 333. The step show starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom of the Student Union.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Record Swap Day | Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library
Local record enthusiasts are encouraged to stop by the EBR Parish Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library for a community record swap. Local vinyl record vendors will also be on site with records to browse for purchase. This event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Homecoming Game: LSU vs. Ole Miss | Tiger Stadium
This year’s Homecoming game is against Ole Miss. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m., with this year’s Homecoming Court announced at halftime. You can also come earlier to cheer on the representatives as they march down Victory Hill.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Constantinides New Music Ensemble | LSU Museum of Art
The LSU School of Music Constantinides New Music Ensemble will be performing a response to the exhibition, "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936 – Present." Admission is free. The performance will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the LSU MOA, located on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Yoga + Brunch | Tin Roof Brewing Company
Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St., has teamed up with Leela Yoga to offer yoga sessions with live football and music afterward. Admission is free and various food options will be available following the yoga session at noon.