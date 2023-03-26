Monday, March 27

Graduate Student Appreciation Week – Morning Call | David Boyd Hall

This week is Graduate Student Appreciation Week. Monday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. there will be Morning Call. It will have coffee and food in front of David Boyd Hall, which is located on the south side of the Bell Tower.

Tuesday, March 28

LSU Theatre | LSU’s Studio Theatre

LSU Theatre will be having a show called "Wolf Play". It is a story of a 6-year-old boy, Wolf. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. It is located at LSU’s Studio Theatre, 129 Music and Dramatic Arts Buildings. There are show dates until April 2. Tickets are $6, but it doesn't accept cash.

Wednesday, March 29

Trivia Night | LSU Libraries

LSU Libraries are hosting a trivia night for students. This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be treats and prizes. This event is located in the LSU Library room 109.

Thursday, March 30

Spring Roll Night | ICC

The Vietnamese Student Association is hosting a Spring Roll Night. The event will be held at Campus Life, 358J LSU Student Union. It will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Dietitians Eat Donuts | Free Speech Ally

The LSU Health Center is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Free Speech Ally. The purpose of this event is to help students learn more about having a healthy relationship with food.

Saturday, April 1

Double Reed Day 2023 | Music Building

This event is to help people learn more about reeds. It has multiple guest artists and faculty members at the event. It will be held at the Music Building. It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Geaux Run | PFT

Student Government is hosting a 5K color run. There will be music and food. The run starts at the Patrick F. Taylor lawn on S. Stadium Drive. It begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. If you’re interested in this run, you can sign up on the LSU events calendar website, calender.lsu.edu.