Monday, March 27
Graduate Student Appreciation Week – Morning Call | David Boyd Hall
This week is Graduate Student Appreciation Week. Monday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. there will be Morning Call. It will have coffee and food in front of David Boyd Hall, which is located on the south side of the Bell Tower.
Tuesday, March 28
LSU Theatre | LSU’s Studio Theatre
LSU Theatre will be having a show called "Wolf Play". It is a story of a 6-year-old boy, Wolf. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. It is located at LSU’s Studio Theatre, 129 Music and Dramatic Arts Buildings. There are show dates until April 2. Tickets are $6, but it doesn't accept cash.
Wednesday, March 29
Trivia Night | LSU Libraries
LSU Libraries are hosting a trivia night for students. This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be treats and prizes. This event is located in the LSU Library room 109.
Thursday, March 30
Spring Roll Night | ICC
The Vietnamese Student Association is hosting a Spring Roll Night. The event will be held at Campus Life, 358J LSU Student Union. It will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Dietitians Eat Donuts | Free Speech Ally
The LSU Health Center is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Free Speech Ally. The purpose of this event is to help students learn more about having a healthy relationship with food.
Saturday, April 1
Double Reed Day 2023 | Music Building
This event is to help people learn more about reeds. It has multiple guest artists and faculty members at the event. It will be held at the Music Building. It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Geaux Run | PFT
Student Government is hosting a 5K color run. There will be music and food. The run starts at the Patrick F. Taylor lawn on S. Stadium Drive. It begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. If you’re interested in this run, you can sign up on the LSU events calendar website, calender.lsu.edu.