After the last couple of eventful weeks, a weekend of leisure sounds blissful. Baton Rouge offers endless fun and is here to provide ways to relax and chill out after parading. This week’s events consist of places to shop, eat and enjoy the pleasure of doing nothing.
Living on coffee time
In the mood to people-watch while sipping the caffeine to bring you back to life? Luckily, Baton Rouge has multiple cozy, cute coffee shops. City Roots Coffee Bar is the prime example of a coffee shop with the perfect ambiance. The modern industrialized vibe is inviting and provides many cozy spots to people to watch, chat and drink delicious coffee.
Go green
Looking to bring some greenery to your living space? Well, Outside Stimuli has all the plants to start your new-found hobby. Located in downtown Baton Rouge, this quaint shop has indoor plants provided by plant lovers. To see more of what they’re about, check out their Instagram @outsidestimuli.
Forks and knives
Even though this weekend is for relaxation, you still need to eat. Baton Rouge has an endless list of restaurants perfect for a casual weekend lunch. Cocha, located downtown, has creative and fresh dishes that hail from all over the world. And yes, they are pet-friendly with outdoor seating.
Bottoms up
Don't worry if you’re looking for a drink to recover from your Mardi Gras hangover, Hayride Scandal is the place to be. This bar will take you back in time with elegant chandeliers and old fashion drinks. The hideaway provides an atmosphere that takes your mind off the fact that you have work, school and responsibilities. To see the elaborate drink menu check out HayrideScandel.com.
If you need plans that revolve around the idea of "chillaxation," Baton Rouge is here for all your needs. Whether it's grabbing light lunch or a couple of drinks, buying new plants or sipping on coffee, it’s all possible here in our great city.