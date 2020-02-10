February festivities are coming in hot this week. With parades and Valentine’s Day events, there is no way to miss out on the fun. Whether you’re single, in a relationship or in that weird talking stage, there is something for everyone here in Baton Rouge.
Valentine’s Party
On the day of love, change out your romantic dinner plans for the Salsa Valentines Party at Varsity Theatre. Featuring DJ Travieso, you can enjoy a fun night out with your significant other or your friends. The party starts at 9 pm, and you must be 18 years or older.
Paradin’
Krewe of Orion Mardi Gras Parade (15th) & Krewe of Artemis Mardi Gras Parade (14th) are kicking off this week. Thankfully, Louisiana has a wonderful holiday that can allow us to forget about being single and party with your friends while catching beads. So let the good times roll and enjoy a fun-filled weekend here in Baton Rouge. For more information about the routes check out visitbatonrouge.com.
Walkin’ and Eatin’
If you love King Cake and don’t mind walking, the LASM King Cake Walk is right up your alley. On Saturday the 15th, in downtown Baton Rouge, you can try King Cakes from all over Baton Rouge and vote which one you think is best. For more information check out visitbatonrouge.com.
All the single ladies (gentlemen are welcome, too)
Saturday night City Roots Coffee Bar at 1509 Government Street suite A is hosting a single’s mixer for all the 21-35 single locals ready to mingle. Starting at 7 pm, and for just $10 a ticket, you can enjoy the mixer along with the open bar. To purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com.
Time for a laugh
Tin Roof Brewing Company is hosting The Fresh Tour Comedy Tour on February 14th at 7:30 pm. If your significant other or you and your friends are looking for a good time with booze and a laugh this is the place to be. For more information and to purchase tickets check out batonrouge.eventful.com.
I scream, you scream
This Saturday is the grand opening of Creamistry on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 12pm. This yummy ice cream spot changes the game of the cool treat and is offering free ice cream from 2pm-3pm.
Baton Rouge always keeps a busy itinerary for its people. Parades are rollin’ and Valentine’s celebrations are happening all for you this week. Make sure to have fun and party on here in Baton Rouge. Between parades, King Cake walks, concerts and mixers, you are sure to have fun this week in BR.