Monday, Feb. 6

Diversity Mental Health Panel | Student Government

This event is being put on by the Student Government at LSU in the Holliday Forum in the Student Union.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be discussions of how people from diverse backgrounds can learn how to improve their mental health and where to find organizations to join.

This event is open to students of all backgrounds but is primarily aimed at those not from the United States.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

'90s Mixtape Madness | Phi Sigma Phi

Those who love '90s music are sure to love this event. Hosted by Phi Sigma Phi from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the International Room of the Student Union.

Teams form ahead of time to create a mixtape with a random theme. The winner is then voted on by the participants. If you're looking for a good time listening to music, this event is perfect.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Open Mic Night | The Station

Baton Rouge’s longest-running free comedy show is every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.

Comedian sign-up starts at 8 p.m. For any comedian interested in sharing their set, more information can be found on The Station’s website thestationbr.com regarding line-up and time slot allotted.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Movie Night | Campus Life

In celebration of Black History Month, the African American Cultural Center and Campus Life have teamed up to put on a screening of the movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

This event is free and located in the LSU Student Union Theater from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. There is no food or drink allowed in the theater so make sure to plan accordingly.

If accommodations are needed, visit lsu.edu to request all the needed materials to enjoy the movie.

Friday, Feb. 10

Krewe of Artemis Mardi Gras Parade

Baton Rouge’s first and only all-female krewe is rolling this Friday at 7 p.m. This parade is a great way to kick off the weekend after a week of classes. The parade route is in downtown Baton Rouge and can be found highlighted on the krewe’s website kreweofartemis.net.

There is no charge. So just get out and have fun.

Saturday, Feb. 11

“Singled Out” Speed Dating | Tin Roof Brewing Company

After a successful event in 2022, the Tin Roof Brewing Company has brought back speed dating for the weekend before Valentine's Day.

Located at 1624 Wyoming St., this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., singles can get their flirt on and have a fun night.

The signup is available on signupgenius.com. There are limited spots, so hurry and reserve your place for a night of meeting new people.

The event is free to sign up for but be prepared to purchase drinks while enjoying the night.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Camellia Show and Sale | Baton Rouge Camellia Society

For lovers of gorgeous flowers and those looking to get their special someone an early Valentine’s Day gift, the Baton Rouge Camellia Society will be selling some of its flowers.

The prices range from $20 to $30, and payment is accepted in cash, card and check. However, if anyone is interested in just looking at the camellias, the event is free and open to the public.

The event will be held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at 4560 Essen Lane.