Monday, March 20

March Movie Night: "Don’t Worry Darling" | Royal Cotillion Ballroom

Presented by LSU Campus Life and LSU Dining, “Don’t Worry Darling” will play in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom of the Student Union at 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend and if accommodations are needed, visit lsu.edu. There will be popcorn and candy available at the viewing.

For those who do not know much about this film, it is rated R, so younger audiences are not encouraged to view it.

Tuesday, March 21

Louisiana Native Seeds Give Away | LSU Quad

In the LSU Quad by Woodin Hall, the Louisiana Native Seed Company will be handing out seeds native to Louisiana as a part of Ag Week. Students can improve the environment by planting wildflower seeds native to Louisiana. The seeds will be available at 8 a.m.

Wednesday, March 22

Dancing Tigerettes Performance Debut | Free Speech Alley

From 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Dancing Tigerettes will be performing for the first time. There will be a special announcement made about the group following its performance.

Thursday, March 23

Tacos ‘n Trivia Thursdays | Three Roll Estate

Every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Three Roll Estate hosts a trivia night where participants can grab a bite and test their knowledge. There is no sign-up or registration fee required, however, be prepared to buy your own tacos. Three Roll Estates is located at 760 Saint Philip St.

Friday, March 24

Rock the Square | Union Square Parking Garage

For the first time ever, LSU Campus Life is putting on Rock the Square. This is a free event where students can hang out, listen to live music by Wave Runner, get food and do other activities.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. It will be held on the rooftop of the Union Square Parking Garage, Rooftop 1 East Campus Drive. No registration is required.

Saturday, March 25

Makrológos – "The Sounds of Science" | EBRPL Main Library

Starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m., dive into the scientific relationship between music and humanity's place in the universe.

The series explores NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and concludes with a concert that showcases the Constantinides New Music Ensemble performing Makrológos by David Walters.

Admission is free and no registration is required. The EBRPL Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Sunday, March 26

Baton Rouge Concert Band Spring Concert | The Main Library at Goodwood

This Sunday, the Baton Rouge Concert Band will be performing its concert titled "A Musical Passport through Europe and the British Isles” from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event is free and will be located in The Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.