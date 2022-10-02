Monday, Oct. 3
Pumpkin Painting | Lawn near Blake Hall
The LSU Ag Student Association is hosting a pumpkin painting event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the lawn near Blake Hall. Pumpkins and supplies are free to all LSU students if they register in advance here.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Red Stick Farmers Market | East Baton Rouge Main Library
Vendors will be at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., selling local fruits and vegetables, honey, gelato, prepared foods, jams and jellies from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
“The Laughing Man” | Manship Theatre
“The Laughing Man,” a feature documentary by LSU film and screenwriting professor Zachary Godshall, is playing on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $9.50. After the 73-minute screening, Godshall and local community leaders will host a panel discussing homelessness and mental health, two topics explored in the film.
Shut up and Sing! Karaoke | Chelsea’s Live
Shut up and sing karaoke every Wednesday night at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr. Mookie Darden will be hosting the sing-along event from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free cover from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m. Visit www.karafun.com to see if Chelsea’s has your go-to karaoke song.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Pitbull & Sean Paul | Smoothie King Center
Rappers Pitbull and Sean Paul are coming to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans to perform the “Can’t Stop Us Now” concert. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Tickets start as low as $16.
Friday, Oct. 7
James McCann, Ben Ragsdale and Eleanor Thibodeaux | Mid City Ballroom
A showcase of local singer/songwriters and folk music is happening at Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Movies & Music on the Lawn | Baton Rouge Gallery
Bottomless popcorn and admission to one of the area’s most unique film series costs just $7. To make things even better, if you’re a BRG member, your admission is included in your membership! One of the region’s best brass bands, The Michael Foster Project, will be scoring the silent movie “Sherlock Jr.” The show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Hey Thanks!, Sleep Spell, Tidus, and T-Mason & the Bricklayers | Mid City Ballroom
Get ready for a lineup of pop punk, emo and indie rock bands at Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Cover is $10.
Sunday, Oct. 9
John Mulaney | Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom
The show starts at 7 p.m. for comedian John Mulaney’s “From Scratch” stand-up special at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge. Phones and smart watches are not allowed during the show.