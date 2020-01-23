It’s been a little over a week since the LSU Tigers brought home a National Championship title and Baton Rouge hasn’t stop celebrating yet. All over the city you’ll find events sponsored by the community
to engage and entertain the public.
Mozart Birthday Bash!
On Thursday, Jan. 23, Maestro Timothy Muffit and the Baton Rouge Symphony have partnered to host Mozart’s 264th birthday. This commemorative event will feature four talented musicians from the BRSO: Rachel Ciraldo, James Ryon, Darrel Hale and Angela Bagnetto Finley.
The event will be a compilation of all of Mozart’s greatest pieces that will take place at First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Symphony League will be performing Divertimento for Strings, Sinfonia Concertante and Symphony No. 38, “Prague."
The BRSO will also be partnering with Cocha for a $45, three-course pre-dinner before the concert. Tickets are available online at www.BRSO.org starting at $25 and student tickets are available for $10, 20 minutes prior to the performance.
Latin Night! at the Varsity Theatre
On Friday, Jan. 24, the Varsity Theatre will be hosting Latin Night for a mixture of the greatest Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Reggaeton and Top 40 hit of the decades.
Music will be provided by DJ Crazy Ivan starting at 9 p.m. From 9 to 10 p.m, free salsa lessons will be given in coordination with Salsa Fridays. It’s a great way to celebrate the mix of cultures in Baton Rouge.
Tickets will be $10 and are available online, at The Chimes Restaurant, and over the phone at 866.777.8932. If you’re 18 or older, go out and enjoy a change of culture for the night at The Varsity.
Margarita Crawl
Get your girls and put on some soft shoes because Happy’s Irish Pub will be hosting Margarita Crawl Baton Rouge this Saturday, Jan. 25. From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. multiple venues such as Bengal Taproom, Boudreax & Thibadeaux’s, The Register Bar, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar and City Bar will be participating in the Crawl.
Participating bars will be having discounted drink and small plates. The goal of this event is to create a memorable experience with good company. Tickets are only $20 and include limited free take-home giveaways. Get your tickets in advance at Eventbrite or on the Bar Crawl Unlimited Facebook page.
Festival Del Vino
On Saturday, Jan. 25, Martin's Wine Cellar will be hosting their 4th Annual Festival Del Vino. This event allows you to try 20 of the best reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines that Spain has to offer.
For only $20 you can pair amazing wines with meats and cheese. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information on this one of a kind night, visit Martin Wine Cellar on Facebook or find the event on Eventbright.com.
Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks
On Sunday, Jan. 26 Mad River Theatre Works presents Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks. This show will combine music and drama to commemorate the civil rights activist and her journey. From growing up in Montgomery, Alabama, to the decision that helped to kickstart the Civil Rights Movement, the play will recollect every struggle she faced.
This show is a story of one woman's determination and struggle to fight for equality in the United States. The showing will be at 2 P.M. at the Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at manshiptheatre.secure.force.com.
Plant Based Junk Food in Baton Rouge
On Sunday, Jan. 26 Vuture Food will be hosting Plant Based Junk Food in Baton Rouge. Brought to you all the way from Los Angeles, this one day pop up event will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tin Roof Brewing Company.
The Vuture food truck experience will include their famous Vegan Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches and Loaded Fries. Vegan desserts will also be offered by Plant Based Sweets. The event is free and open to the public, so if you’re a vegan fanatic or an adventurous connoisseur, come stop by and try some vegan comfort foods.
With a multitude of events and social gatherings, it’s never a dull moment for the Red Stick community.