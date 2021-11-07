Monday, Nov. 8
‘Fraid Knot Crochet Club | Jones Creek Regional Branch Library
Whether you’re an experienced crocheter or someone looking to learn, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library has an event for you. Join the ‘Fraid Knot Crochet Club on Monday, Nov. 8 from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Jones Creek Regional Branch, 6222 Jones Creek Rd. Materials will be provided for the first 15 people, but feel free to bring your own supplies. Registration is encouraged.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Try Arts Tuesday | Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council
Get creative at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Saint Ferdinand St., every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Embrace your inner dancer at this week’s high-energy art class exploring Dance Forms and Flow with Roxi Victorian. Genres include ballet, jazz, hip hop and contemporary. Preregistration is required. Classes are free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Open Mic Night | The Station
Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Enjoy the show and the cheap comedy nite drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
“Alien” | EBRPL Main Library
Halloween might be over, but the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is continuing its "Fall Frights!" horror extravaganza through the end of the month. Join Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew for a screening of the classic 1979 film “Alien” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Registration is available here.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day | USS Kidd
All Veterans and their families receive free admission to the USS Kidd on Thursday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. The USS Kidd is located at 305 South River Rd. and is open from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
From Victory Gardens to Sustainable Gardening | Louisiana Old State Capitol
Carl Motsenbocker of the LSU Ag Center will be giving a presentation on the role of Victory Gardens alongside the Old State Capitol’s “Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy" exhibit. A reception begins at 5 p.m. with Motsenbocker’s lecture starting at 5:30 p.m. If you can’t make it downtown to the Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., the lecture will be broadcast live on Louisiana’s Old State Capitol Facebook.
Friday, Nov. 12
Frank Foster | The Texas Club
A whole lot of boots will be on the ground at The Texas Club on Friday, Nov. 12 as Frank Foster performs. The Louisiana native takes the stage at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 and available here. The Texas Club is located at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Trunk Sale | The Pink Elephant Antiques
Antiques, vintage items and all kinds of outside vendors will be on parade at the Pink Elephant Antiques Trunk Sale on Saturday, Nov. 13. Drop by the Pink Elephant at 2648 Government St. anytime from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to see what treasures you can find.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Michael Foster Project | Shaw Center Plaza for the Arts
The Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council continues its free Sunday in the Park concert series with The Michael Foster Project. Head downtown to the Shaw Center Plaza for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. for a jazz-filled good time.
Kayak the Atchafalaya Basin | LSU UREC
Adventure Education at the UREC will be taking a trip over to the Atchafalaya Basin on Sunday, Nov. 14. Enjoy lunch on the water as you kayak the basin from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Registration closes at noon on Nov. 10.
Ongoing Events
Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers | LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art presents an exhibit by Candice Lin, a Prospect.5 artist from Massachusetts who specializes in sculpture and installations. “Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers” features work based on archival images from LSU and explores the history of social violence and indentured Chinese labor. The LSU Museum of Art is found on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Louisiana Renaissance Festival
Take a trip to nearby Tangipahoa Parish and be transported to the 14th century at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Enjoy time-period events like glassblowing, falconry and jousting. Shop handcrafted items, and try your hand at themed games, like Jacob’s Ladder and ax throws. And as at any festival, eat, drink and be merry. The Renaissance Festival runs every weekend from Nov. 6 until Dec. 12 at 46468 River Rd. in Hammond. Admission is $25 for one day at the festival. Hours are 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are available online.