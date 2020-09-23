This week in Baton Rouge is looking much brighter. With our first game day of the season festivities are here in the Rouge to make the weekend one to remember. Check below to find what’s happening this week in Baton Rouge.
Sweet Baton Rouge Ultimate Tailgate
The Ultimate Tailgate hosted by Sweet Baton Rouge Louisiana Goods & Apparel, will be held at Electric Depot on September 25, from five to eight p.m. Over 20 other venders will be there to get you geared up for game day.
Millennial Park Fun
This Saturday from eight to 11 p.m., Millennial Park will be hosting its second Rhythm and Brushes event. Music, food trucks, art and entertainment from comedian Arron “AO” Odom will all be at the park for Saturday night fun. Purchases your tickets at creativecanvas225.com.
The Oasis’ Friday Opening
The Oasis Bar & Grill will be opening this Friday at 6p.m. and you’re invited. Not only can you play volleyball, but now you can enjoy food and drinks with friends.
Red Torch Farmer's Market
Millennial Park in partnership with Sweet Jones Farms, is hosting the first Red Torch Farmer’s Market Saturday September 26 from 9a.m. to 12p.m. Enjoy fresh produce and seafood from local vendors accompanied by music, food and fun.
Movies at the Cinemark
The movie theatres are back open and are cleaned and ready for you. Check cinemark.com to see the latest movies and deals going on here in Baton Rouge.
There is something for everyone to do here in Baton Rouge. Be sure to remain socially distant when you can and to wear a mask so the fun can continue.