Monday, Nov. 15
JR Jackson “Media for the Movement” Tour | Holliday Forum
JR Jackson, host of the JR Sportbrief show on CBS Sports Radio, will present two lectures on sports media careers and the importance of inclusion and equality in journalism and sports. The “Media for the Movement” tour is in partnership with the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools. LSU students can attend the morning session from 10:30 a.m.-noon or the afternoon session from 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. The event is free but has limited attendance. Preregistration is required.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Try Arts Tuesday | Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council
Embrace your inner thespian at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Saint Ferdinand St., on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Gregory Williams, Jr. will be leading a hands-on class on creating and sustaining believable characters onstage. Pre-register for the “Character Creation” workshop on Eventbrite. Tickets are $10.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Wednesday Happy Hour and Yoga on Tap | Tin Roof Brewing Co.
Head over to Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., for a mid-week uplift. Enjoy $1 off pints and $5 off 64 oz. growler fills during Wednesday Happy Hour from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. If the weather isn’t too cold, Leela Yoga Lifestyle will be leading a free yoga class following happy hour from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Paws for Finals | Union Ballroom
Destress with emotional support dogs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom at the LSU Student Union. Join the Student Health Center, Campus Life, Career Center, Center for Academic Success, Student Government and LSUPD for destress activities and snacks as well.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Chase Tyler Band | Perkins Rowe
Rock out with the Chase Tyler Band at Perkins Rowe on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. The Baton Rouge band will be performing its mix of Southern rock, dance favorites, country and swamp pop as part of the free Rock N Rowe concert series in the Perkins Rowe Town Square.
Alex Leigh & The Don Juanabes | Red Stick Social
Catch Alex Leigh & The Don Juanabes at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., on Thursday, Nov. 18. From 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., the band will bring rock-n-roll and soul fun. Tickets are $10.
Friday, Nov. 19
White Light Night | Mid City
Mid City’s biggest art festival is here! Peruse the vendors under the white lights lining Government Street. Meet local artists, dance to live music, eat good food and get a head start on your holiday shopping. The festival is free and open to the public from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. For an event map and a list of participating businesses visit www.midcitymerchantsbr.org/events.
Scott McCreery | The Texas Club
If there ever was a time to see Scotty McCreery live, “This is it.” The “American Idol” winner will be performing at the Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., on Friday, Nov. 19. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $38.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m.–noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and all sorts of local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Peabo Bryson | Manship Theatre
Soul balladeer Peabo Bryson will be bringing his legendary voice of R&B and love to the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Grammy and Oscar winning artist is known for hits “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love.” The show starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. Tickets range from $60-$75 plus fees.
Ongoing Events
Godspell | Theatre Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge’s community theatre will be performing Stephen Schwarz’s musical “Godspell.” Shows run from Nov. 12-Nov. 21 on the Main Stage at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Student tickets cost $25. For more information on specific showtimes and dates visit www.theatrebr.org/tickets.
Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers | LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art presents an exhibit by Candice Lin, a Prospect.5 artist from Massachusetts who specializes in sculpture and installations. “Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers” features work based on archival images from LSU and explores the history of social violence and indentured Chinese labor. The LSU Museum of Art is found on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Louisiana Renaissance Festival
Take a trip to nearby Tangipahoa Parish and be transported to the 14th century at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. Enjoy time-period events like glassblowing, falconry and jousting. Shop handcrafted items, and enjoy themed games, like Jacob’s Ladder and axe throws. And as at any festival, eat, drink and be merry. The Renaissance Festival runs every weekend from Nov. 6 until Dec. 12 at 46468 River Rd. in Hammond. Admission is $25 for one day at the festival. Hours are 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets available online.