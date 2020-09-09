Baton Rouge is on the quiet side this week but still has fun options that are safe and socially distant. New happenings are going down, and you need to be in the know. Check below to see what you could be doing this week in Baton Rouge.
Up for a Challenge?
Fat Boys’ Pizza is now open right by campus at 3624 Nicholson Drive. With a variety of pizza options and snacks to choose from, you are sure to find something you like. Fat Boy’s also offers the challenge of eating a 2-foot long pizza slice in seven minutes or less to receive a Fat Boy’s Pizza t-shirt and a $20 gift card.
Day on the Water
Looking for a fun activity to do? You and your friends can paddle board or kayak at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park this Thursday.
Friday Fun
Modesto, a new Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant, is opening this Friday, Sept. 11. For a fun Friday night, head here to find tacos, tequila, whiskey and more. It's located near campus at 3930 Burbank Drive.
Football Sunday
Yes, football is back! The New Orleans Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at 3 p.m. You and your friends could enjoy the game, food and drinks at Walk-On’s for the game day experience we all miss dearly.
Movie Night
The live action "Mulan" is finally on Disney Plus. With an additional fee alongside your subscription, you can finally see the magic come to life in your own home.
With a wide range of options, fun can be found in your own home or out in the city. No matter what you choose, make sure to wear a mask and be socially distant to keep Baton Rouge safe.