If you missed out on Mardi Gras, you’re in luck this week. Baton Rouge is hosting a celebration for St. Patrick Day, and we are all invited. If that is not enough, there will be a hip hop concert to enjoy. Baton Rouge loves to keep us busy, and this week is no different.
All Things Green
As we all know, this Saturday is the celebration of St.Patricks Day. Wearin' of the Green, St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening, and you and your friends must be there. So grab your best green outfit and head to visitbatonrouge.com to find out the route of the parade.
Green Eggs and Ham
I can’t promise your eggs will be green but I can guarantee you will be plenty full for your day of parading. To fuel you for the long day of St. Patricks Day, La Divina Italian Cafe on Perkins Rd is hosting breakfast. Saturday morning at 8 a.m. you and your friends can enjoy a classic breakfast to Italian grits. For tickets and more details visit allevents.in
Play Me Somethin’ Good
If you like Hip Hop, the 3rd Annual BOOSIE BASH-Baton Rouge Hip Hop Festival is happening this Saturday. Featuring Boosie Badazz, Da Baby and Lil Baby, you and your friends are sure to be entertained. From 6-9 p.m. at Southern University and A&M College (801 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA) you can be head boppin’ to number one hits. For tickets and more information check out eventbrite.com.
A Work of Art
This Sunday Art of Life @ the Guru will be featuring art from Baton Rouge artists. For $20 you can sip mimosas, enjoy food, listen to music and watch live paintings happen from 3-6 p.m. To perfect your Sunday happenings, buy yourself something nice, and in this case, make it local art. For more information head to eventbrite.com.
Enjoy a weekend packed with fun adventures here in Baton Rouge. It seems as if this city never sleeps. I guess you could say sleep is for the boring because our great city is farthest from being dull.