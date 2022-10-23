Monday, Oct. 24
Destress with Dogs | Parade Ground
Sigma Alpha is hosting an event on the Parade Ground from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Students can destress from all their school and life worries while playing with some furry friends. This event is also a fundraiser for Companion Animal Alliance.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Bike the Levee | LSU UREC
The LSU UREC is hosting an event where students can bike the Baton Rouge levee. The website states that bikes and helmets are included. Other supplies, such as water bottles, will need to be provided by the student. You can register on the UREC’s website. This event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will begin at the UREC.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Haunted Open House | Student Health Center
LSU’s Student Health Center is having a spooky open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Among other activities, students will be eligible to get free health and wellness checks. The website states there will be free sliders and ice cream, as well as a costume contest.
Canvases in the Courtyard | Art and Design Courtyard
Student Government is hosting an arts and crafts event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Art and Design Courtyard on LSU’s campus. It will be a time for students to relax, paint and mingle with friends.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Study Abroad Interest Meeting | Hatcher Hall
If you’re an LSU student and wondering what your options are for studying abroad, this event is the one for you. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hatcher Hall.
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair | Lamar Dixon Expo Center
Thursday, Oct. 27 is the start of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. Here is a fun time to spend with friends while feeling all the childhood nostalgia. This event is held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9309 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales. The state fair runs continuously through Nov. 6. Don’t forget your cash at home because there is an admission fee for this event, $5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends.
Friday, Oct. 28
Emo Night | Chelsea's Live
Chelseas Live is hosting an Emo Night with a costume contest and a performance by the Paris Avenue band. Doors open at 8 p.m. at Chelsea's Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr. Admission is $10.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Baton Rouge Annual Halloween Bar Crawl | The Basin Music Hall
The Halloween Bar Crawl starts at The Basin Music Hall, 336 Third St., Baton Rouge. Events last from 4 p.m. to midnight. You must purchase a ticket on the Crawl With Us website. Prices range from $10-$25. To top of all the events, there is a costume contest, and the winner can win $1,000.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Trick or Treat Down the Row | West Lakeshore Drive
This is an annual event hosted by LSU’s Panhellenic Council. It is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is held on West Lakeshore Drive, and all the sororities are participating.