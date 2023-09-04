Tuesday September 5, 2023
Tacos, Tights and Bikes | Geaux Ride
If you want to tour around Baton Rouge and enjoy delicious tacos, this event is for you. This event is put on by Geaux Ride, 521 N 3rd Street. If you want to take a guided tour, it is $20, and they leave at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. They also have options for bike rentals without a guide. The Taco Tuesday Food Truck will be there from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. The tacos vary from $4-$5, depending on the type you get. For more information, go to visitbatonrouge.com.
Wednesday September 6, 2023
Freshmen/Transfer Retreat | LSU Student Union
The Minority Women’s Movement at LSU is hosting an event to help those new to LSU familiarize themselves with their new home. The event will be held at the LSU Union in the Vieux Carre 325 room. The event will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There are only 73 spots left, so make sure to sign up on tigerlink.lsu.edu.
Thursday September 7, 2023
Tiger Safety Tailgate | Azalea Hall Courtyard
The first home game is just around the corner, and the LSU Health Center and Residential Life wants to prepare you for this tailgating season. This event will be held at Azalea Hall in their courtyard. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Game Night with the Libraries | LSU Libraries
LSU Libraries is hosting a game night for students. The event will have any game you can think of, so grab your friends and head to the LSU Library. The event will be in room 109 near the CC’s Coffee. It will start at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Register for the event at tiger.link.edu.
Friday September 8, 2023
Coding Made Fun: LeetCode Workshop | Patrick F. Taylor
Developer Student Club is hosting a coding event. This event is for all students, but especially those who want to learn more about the computer sciences. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Patrick F. Taylor, room 1221, 3304 S. Quad Drive. Register for the event at tiger.link.edu.
Saturday September 9, 2023
LSU vs. Grambling State | Tiger Stadium
LSU is playing Grambling State this Saturday in Death Valley. This will be the first home game of the season. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. You can still purchase single-game tickets at lsusports.net.
Sunday September 10, 2023
A Two Piano Extravaganza | Music Building
Pianist Clélia Iruzun is playing with Michael Gurt at the LSU Music Building in the Recital Hall, 102 New, Music, Baton Rouge. This performance will begin at 2 p.m. The admission to the event is free.