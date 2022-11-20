Monday, Nov. 21
Minority Women’s Movement UREC Takeover | LSU UREC
The LSU Dance Ambassadors Organization is hosting a dance class at Studio A at the UREC. The event will start at 6 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. RSVP at the UREC website.
Pet Nights with Santa | Mall of Louisiana
Bring your pets to meet Santa Claus! This event is from Monday, Nov. 21 to Monday, Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on each day. Reserve your spot on whereissanta.com
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ballroom Dance Lessons | LSU Student Union
Learn how to tango, foxtrot, waltz and much more at the Vieux Carre room in the Student Union. This is a recurring event that happens Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Don’t worry if you haven't got a partner or experience, this will be a time to learn.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Resgiving | LSU Student Union
The Residence Hall Association is hosting a home away from home Thanksgiving feast. This free event will be in the Atchafalaya Room in the Student Union. It will start at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Register on TigerLink.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Baton Rouge Turkey Trot | Downtown Baton Rouge
Come out and run a 5k after enjoying all your Thanksgiving festivities. The race is either a one-mile fun run or a 5k and starts at 368 Convention St. The run starts at 1:30 p.m. Registration for the 5k is $35 and the fun run is $25. You can sign up on turkeytrotbr.com.
Friday, Nov. 25
Original Music Gathering | La Divina Italian Café
All local musicians are invited to play three original pieces at Original Music Gathering at La Divina Italian Café, located in Suite 360 at 3535 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge. Local singer/songwriter Daniel Broe hosts the live music event every Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Katt Williams | Raising Cane’s River Center
Enjoy a comedy show at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena in downtown Baton Rouge. This event starts at 8 p.m. and is located at 275 S. River Road. You can get tickets on Ticketmaster for $59.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Farmhouse Winter Wishes | Painting With a Twist
Get in the holiday spirit by painting a snowman on a canvas or plank board. The two-hour class goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Materials start at $41. Reserve your spot at paintingwithatwist.com.