Monday, Nov. 14
Pizza and Polish | LSU Student Union
Student Government is hosting this event for students who want to learn how to make a great resume. Hungry Howie’s pizza will be provided. The workshop lasts from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is located at the Student Union in the Capital Chamber room.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Paws for Finals | LSU Library
The Student Health Center, LSU Libraries and the LSU Communication Across the Curriculum program is hosting an event to help students to destress before finals. The event will be held at the LSU Library front lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students can let the stress melt away while playing with dogs and learning study techniques.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
LSU Annual Blood Drive | Tower Drive
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., LSU is hosting its annual blood drive. This blood drive helps many different local hospitals in the Baton Rouge community. It will be located at Tower Drive right next to the Student Union.
Open Mic Night | The Station
Baton Rouge’s free comedy show is every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Comedian sign-up starts at 8 p.m.
T Swift Night | The Revelry
If you're a Swiftie, head to the Revelry, 3347 Highland Rd., on Wednesday, Nov. 16. LSU chicks is hosting a Taylor Swift themed night with events and giveaways from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free cover if you follow @lsuchicks.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Goat Yoga | LSU UREC
UREC is hosting a goat yoga event. Sessions are available from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all students, faculty and staff. You can register for this event on the UREC’s website.
Friday, Nov. 18
White Light Night | Mid City
Kick off your holiday shopping with Mid City’s biggest art festival. Find handmade gifts and goodies while perusing the vendors under the white lights lining Government Street. The festival is free and open to the public from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. For an event map and a list of participating businesses visit www.midcitymerchantsbr.org/events.
Judas Priest | Raising Cane's River Center Arena
British heavy metal band Judas Priest is coming to the Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Rd. The show starts at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $80.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Run the Runway 5K Run and Fun Walk | Baton Rouge Metro Airport
Enjoy a beautiful Saturday morning by doing a 5K. This event starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration costs $35 and can be found on runsignup.com. The airport is located at 4400 Airpark Blvd.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Gears and Beers: BR Charity Bike Ride/Pub Crawl | Perkins Road Community Park
This event lasts from noon to 5 p.m. The Gears and Beers bike ride starts at 7122 Perkins Rd., cycles through Southdowns and the LSU Lakes and finishes at SoLou. Along the path, you can stop and enjoy local restaurants and bars. The event costs $50, and you can purchase your ticket on Eventbrite. Registration closes Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. You must be 21 or older to participate. Funds benefit Front Yard Bikes, a community organization for local youth.