Monday, Sept. 26
LSU Wellness Week | LSU Parade Ground
If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. beginning on Monday, Sept. 26 and lasts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events is free! You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Skip Bertman Book Signing | Lipsey's
Legendary LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman and Glenn Guilbeau, author of the book “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story,” will be signing book copies on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Lipsey’s, 7277 Exchequer Dr., Baton Rouge. The event is open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
Ballroom Dance Lessons | LSU Student Union
Ballroom dancing may not have been something you have thought about in the past, but this fun class is a great way to meet people and learn something new. This class is open to all — from beginners to people who have been dancing for years. There is no fee or registration required. The lesson starts at 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Vieux Carre room 325 in the LSU Student Union.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Louisiana Advocacy 101 Training | East Baton Rouge Main Library
Not every citizen can speak up for themselves. Louisiana Advocacy 101 was created to help educate people on how to effectively advocate on the behalf of children and families in need. This event teaches people how to communicate their thoughts to those in government to help benefit the community. This training session is at 6:30 p.m. in the large conference room at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Sign up in advance on the Save the Children Action Network website.
Trivia Night | Pluckers
Win prizes while playing free team trivia every Wednesday night at Pluckers Wing Bar. The Pluckers on Bluebonnet starts trivia at 7:30 p.m., while the Nicholson location begins at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Frequency Dance Party | Chelsea’s Live
If you want to dance the night away, head to Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr., on Thursday, Sept. 9 for a Frequency Dance Party filled with techno, club and house music. Dancing starts at 9 p.m. Admission can be purchased in advance for $10 on Ticketweb. Cover is $12 at the door.
Friday, Sept. 30
The Haunted Book | Create Studios
Create Studios is kicking spooky season off with a class to create your own eerie book cover that you can use to decorate your living space for Halloween. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 546 Bienville St. in Baton Rouge. Tickets are $35 on Eventbrite, and you are required to bring your own reader’s digest book for the craft.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Slow Mode Running | Milford Wampold Memorial Park
If you enjoy the outdoors, you should check out the Slow Mode Running Club. This group of Baton Rouge walkers and runners meets at 8 a.m. every Saturday at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Registration is required via Eventbrite, where you can also find out more information about the group.
Sunday, Oct. 2
First Free Sunday | LSU Museum of Art
From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, the LSU Museum of Art is offering free admission into its galleries. If you are looking for a chill activity this weekend, walking around and looking at the art makes for the perfect Sunday outing. The LSU MOA is located on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.