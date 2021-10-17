Monday Oct. 18
Goat Yoga | LSU UREC
Attend a yoga class that’s the Greatest Of All Time…literally. On Monday Oct. 18 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., the UREC is hosting Goat Yoga. Practice your yoga poses as goats roam around and interact with you. Bring your own yoga mat and water. Pre-Registration required.
Tuesday Oct. 19
Alfred Glassell Jr. Endowed Lecture | 103 Design Building Auditorium
Northwestern University art history professor Krista Thompson will be giving a talk on “Black Light: Tom Lloyd, Refraction, And Art Historical Disregard,” on Tuesday Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. in the 103 Design Building Auditorium. The presentation will explore refraction as an artistic, archival, and historical practice. Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Wednesday Oct. 20
Wild’n Out | LSU Student Union Theater
The Black Student Union at LSU presents a night full of comedy and fun featuring Rob49, Lango and BFresh. You can also expect appearances by Subtweet Shawn, Rude Jude and TroyGotNext, with sounds by DJ RBD. The event is free general admission for all LSU students with a Tiger Card. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the LSU Student Union Theater on Wednesday Oct. 20.
Corrado Parducci: Architectural Sculptor | EBR Parish Library
Writer and architectural historian Dale A. Carlson will be giving a presentation about the work of Corrado Parducci, an Italian-American architectural sculptor. Parducci created sculptures for several Louisiana buildings, including much of the ornamental trim on the New State Capitol. You can watch this free virtual presentation live at the EBR Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 20.
Thursday Oct. 21
Captain Green | Red Stick Social
New Orleans funk band Captain Green is bringing their signature sound to Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. The show starts Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 on Eventbrite.
Friday Oct. 22
International Acadian Festival | Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park
Plaquemine’s International Acadian Festival kicks off on Friday Oct. 22 with events running through Sunday Oct. 24. An annual event, the festival has been held since 1969 and includes festivities like a cornhole tournament, gumbo cookoff, Texas Hold Em tournament, fair rides and live music. The event is held at the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., Plaquemine. For a full schedule of events check out this flyer.
Mid City Hallows | Mid City Ballroom
Seaux LA presents Mid City Hallows, a Halloween event showing off local and community talent that is Seaux Louisiana. Enter the costume party for a chance to win cash prizes, check out local art from vendors like Ori’s Mystics, Blerd-ish and more, with live music from _thesmoothcat, Jireh and more. There’s a $15 entry fee when doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 22 at the Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway.
Halloween Party | Mid City Beer Garden
Break out your best costume for Mid City Beer Garden’s Halloween Party on Friday Oct. 22 from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at 3808 Government St. The costume contest starts at midnight, with MCBG gift card prizes for winners in these categories: best group, funniest, scariest, and overall best. DJ KMO will provide the night’s sounds. You must be 21+ to attend.
Trey Gallman | The Texas Club
LSU alumnus and former Tigers fullback Trey Gallman will be rocking the Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., on Friday Oct. 22 at 9 p.m.. The alt-country singer and songwriter is a Prairieville native with singles like “Down a Little Backroad” and “Fast Lane." Tickets are $12.
Saturday Oct. 23
October Market | Circa 1857
This month’s MidCity Makers Market takes on a spooky theme. Enjoy live music, food, drinks and shopping on Saturday Oct. 23 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Circa 1857, 1857 Government St. Wear your Halloween costume for booth-to-booth trick-or-treating.
Movies & Music on the Lawn | Baton Rouge Gallery
Movies & Music on the Lawn, a film series hosted by the Baton Rouge Gallery, combines silent films with the talent of local bands. Just in time for Halloween, this season’s final showing will be the 1920 silent film “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” starring John Barrymore. Baton Rouge duo Palomino Darling will be providing an original score to accompany the scenes on the outdoor screen at the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The show starts at 8 p.m. and has an hour and a half approximate run time. Tickets are $7 and include bottomless popcorn.
Sunday Oct. 24
Tour: Avery Island | New Iberia
The UREC Adventure Center is hosting a trip to Avery Island. On Sunday Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., you can tour the home of the famous McIlhenny Tabasco factory. See how the spice is made and bottled with a tour of the factory. After taste-testing all the hot sauce you can, enjoy a bike ride through the Jungle Gardens, a semi-tropical stretch of nature that offers the chance to see blooming flowers and wildlife. Tickets are $10 and can be found here. Registration ends Wednesday Oct. 20 at noon.