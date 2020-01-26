This upcoming week in Baton Rouge is filled with fun attractions. With Mardi Gras underway, people are creating ways to start the party early.
Wine Walk: Winter Opener
On Wednesday, you and your friends can have a fun night by walking the Downtown bars of Baton Rouge. Starting at 5:30 p.m., you can visit four to five bars and try two wines at each for just ten dollars a person. If 5:30 is too early for you, don’t fret, you can hop on the tour at any time since this party doesn’t end till 12 am. To buy your tickets to the Wine Walk visit Eventbrite.
DIG Restaurant week
From now until Saturday, DIG Magazine is hosting “Restaurant Week” in Baton Rouge. More than 50 locations are participating by allowing customers to enjoy a three-course meal between $15-$40 dollars per diner. These restaurants range from classic American food to sushi, to pizza and seafood. For a list of participating restaurants with prices check out EatBR.
Baton Rouge Art Scene
On Saturday, the Baton Rouge Art Market is hosting its annual showcase. In downtown Baton Rouge on North Boulevard, the community can find art from local and out of state artists that consist of pottery, jewelry, woodwork, textiles, photographs, glass, paintings, sculpture, hand-made soaps, and much more.
Another art show on Saturday is in the Old Bogan Firehouse at 427 Laurel St, Baton Rouge. With fine arts and crafts created by locals, everyone is sure to find something they like. If you are an artist seeking to show or sell your work visit Baton Rouge Art Consortium Facebook page to sign up.
Varsity Theatre
The Varsity Theatre is the place to be if you enjoy live performances. Located at 3353 Highland Rd, everyone can enjoy the great atmosphere of the theatre. On Friday, Flow Tribe will be performing at 9 pm, and on Saturday, James Mccann and the Northbound Drifters will be performing at 8 pm. Admission for tickets will range between $12 and 15. To find out who else is performing at Varsity Theatre soon, visit Varsity Theatre.com.
Caliente Sunday special
The Mexican restaurant Caliente, located at 1072 W Lee Drive, is now offering $10 bottomless mimosas every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Alongside the mimosas, one can get the unlimited brunch buffet for just $12.99. If you’re looking to brighten your Sunday morning, make sure you and the girls hit up Caliente for good food, drink and laughs.
Since football season is over, Baton Rouge is still coming up with ways to keep the party alive and this week’s itinerary looks quite fun.