A new week means new things to do. We’re back with events in and around Baton Rouge.
Tuesday Sept. 28
“Racism Dismantling the System” | LSU Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs
The LSU Reilly Center’s next episode of “Racism Dismantling the System” will examine anti-AAPI racism and its effects. In partnership with Southern University’s Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences and others, the Reilly Center has gathered a panel of activists, academics and journalists, including Liz Koh from WAFB.
You can join virtually via zoom on Tuesday Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. Register for free on Eventbrite no later than Monday Sept. 27.
Virtual LSU Science Café: The Power of Wind
LSU Associate Professor Aly Mousaad Aly of the Civil & Environmental Engineering department will be hosting this virtual edition of LSU Science Café. The Open Jet facility at LSU reproduces winds that resemble up to a category 4 hurricane.
Registration for the Sept. 28 event at 6 p.m. is available through Eventbrite. The event will be uploaded to the LSU Research Youtube channel.
Wednesday Sept. 29
Yoga on the Lawn | Tin Roof Brewing Co.
We’ve all been in that midweek “namaste home” slump before. But there’s no need to stay in, when you can enjoy a relaxing evening of yoga at Baton Rouge’s largest craft brewery Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St. Yoga on the Lawn is a free, recurring event on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Secure your spot here.
Mountain Biking Skills Session | LSU UREC
Ain’t no mountain too high for adventure. From 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 29, you can learn to mountain bike at the UREC. Helmets are required and bikes must be approved by the UREC Adventure Staff. Registration for this free event is open now and closes at noon Wednesday.
Thursday Sept. 30
Colin Davis and Night People | Red Stick Social
Colin Davis and Night People will bring their New Orleans funk and soul music to Baton Rouge on Thursday Sept. 30. The band will take the stage at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available on Eventbrite.
Friday Oct. 1
Fall Fest | LSU Parade Ground
Fall Fest is back! An LSU tradition since 1994, Fall Fest is a celebration of all things LSU from campus departments to student organizations. Meet your friends on the Parade Ground from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday Oct. 1 to check out the tables and booths and enjoy free food and student entertainment. Tickets are not required, but be sure to bring your Tiger Card.
College Radio Day | Tin Roof Brewing Co.
This Friday Oct. 1, hundreds of college radio stations across the country will be celebrating the 11th annual College Radio Day. You can join our very own KLSU at Tin Roof Brewery, 1624 Wyoming St., from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. for vendors, brews, friends and performances by four local artists. College Radio Day is a free event to encourage listeners to tune in to college stations.
Live after 5 | City Hall Plaza
Get rid of the work-week blues with Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble and Erica Falls on Friday Oct. 1 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Like the Downtown Business Association encourages, “clock out and rock out” with this evening full of blues music and New Orleans style heart and soul. The Live After 5 free concert series is held downtown near the Old State Capitol at 238 North Blvd. #200 Baton Rouge.
Parish County Line | The Texas Club
The Baton Rouge cover band Parish County Line will be singing songs from the greats like George Strait, Brooks and Dunn, Tom Petty and the Beatles. Sing along to the classics you know at the Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., Baton Rouge, on Friday Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. Find tickets for $15 here.
Saturday Oct. 2
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. – noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets near St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and all sorts of products with local Louisiana flair at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Corn Maze | LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden
Get your fall on. Every Saturday in October, the LSU AgCenter is hosting a corn maze at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Wander through the corn stalks, take pictures in the sunflower fields and pick satsumas with your friends. Tickets are $15 for a 2-hour session and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sunday Oct 3
Field Trip to the Audubon Zoo | Small and Exotic Animal Club
And they all asked for you to visit the Audubon Zoo. On Sunday Oct. 3, the Small and Exotic Animal Club is taking a field trip to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. The zoo opens at noon and closes at 5 p.m. Carpool is available. More information about ticket cost and registration is available on tigerlink. Registration closes on Sept. 28.