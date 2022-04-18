The last day off has passed and school will go uninterrupted until finals but the fun doesn’t have to stop. Check out these things to do this week in Baton Rouge.
Monday, April 18
Love Purple, Live Gold Awards | Student Union
Join LSU Campus Life in congratulating the work of our schools many student organizations and student leaders from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Student Union’s Royal Cotillion Ballroom.
Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center
Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, on 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.
Tuesday, April 19
Night Against Procrastination | LSU Library
LSU libraries and CxC mentors will host a night with the sole purpose of catching students at 6 p.m. in Room 109 at the LSU Library. Food coffee and research help will be available.
Wednesday, April 20
Discounted food, drink specials and the chance to win free Cheba Hut for a year will be at this weed-themed eatery during the highly regarded April holiday. Live music, a joint rolling contest and Mario Kart will also take place later that night.
Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Karaoke Night | Chelesa's Live
Baton Rouge karaoke nights have found their newest home in Chelsea's Live every Wednesday from 8 p.m. until midnight. Free cover is available to all attendees who arrive in the first hour.
Thursday, April 21
Live out your DJ dreams during this bring-your-own-records event starting at 5 p.m. at The Brakes Bar in Spoke and Hub.
Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate
This weekly event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.
Friday, April 22
Baton Rouge’s favorite new music venue follows up 80’s night with a night dedicated to the following decade.
Saturday, April 23
LSU Spring Game After Party | Chelsea's Live
The Tiger's football team is back in action and with that comes the partying to match. Head to Chelsea’s for a post-game party experience.
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, April 24
Baton Rouge Blues Festival | Downtown
The blues are back in town for day two of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. Multiple stages and artists are certain to keep crowds entertained.
Art Exhibitions
"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.
"What they Wore" showing until April 29.
"Real-Life Experience" Juried High School Exhibition showing until April 28.