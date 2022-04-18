9.23.18 Favorite place

The last day off has passed and school will go uninterrupted until finals but the fun doesn’t have to stop. Check out these things to do this week in Baton Rouge.

Monday, April 18

Love Purple, Live Gold Awards | Student Union

Join LSU Campus Life in congratulating the work of our schools many student organizations and student leaders from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Student Union’s Royal Cotillion Ballroom.

Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center 

Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, on 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.

Tuesday, April 19

Night Against Procrastination | LSU Library

LSU libraries and CxC mentors will host a night with the sole purpose of catching students at 6 p.m. in Room 109 at the LSU Library. Food coffee and research help will be available.

Wednesday, April 20

420 Fest | Cheba Hut

Discounted food, drink specials and the chance to win free Cheba Hut for a year will be at this weed-themed eatery during the highly regarded April holiday. Live music, a joint rolling contest and Mario Kart will also take place later that night.

Open Mic Night | The Station

Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.

Karaoke Night | Chelesa's Live

Baton Rouge karaoke nights have found their newest home in Chelsea's Live every Wednesday from 8 p.m. until midnight. Free cover is available to all attendees who arrive in the first hour.

Thursday, April 21

Record Party | Spoke and Hub

Live out your DJ dreams during this bring-your-own-records event starting at 5 p.m. at The Brakes Bar in Spoke and Hub.

Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate

This weekly event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.

Friday, April 22

90’s Night | Chelsea’s Live

Baton Rouge’s favorite new music venue follows up 80’s night with a night dedicated to the following decade.

Saturday, April 23

LSU Spring Game After Party | Chelsea's Live

The Tiger's football team is back in action and with that comes the partying to match. Head to Chelsea’s for a post-game party experience.

Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge

Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.

Sunday, April 24

Baton Rouge Blues Festival | Downtown

The blues are back in town for day two of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. Multiple stages and artists are certain to keep crowds entertained.

Art Exhibitions

LSU Museum of Art:

"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.

LSU Union Gallery:

"What they Wore" showing until April 29.

Baton Rouge Gallery:

"Real-Life Experience" Juried High School Exhibition showing until April 28.

