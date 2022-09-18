Monday, Sept. 19
Sting Ray Show | Blue Zoo
The Blue Zoo Aquarium, located inside the Mall of Louisiana, is holding a sting ray show at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 where you can learn about sting rays and other amazing animals.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Crafting Circle | LSU Library Lobby
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. learn to knit, crochet, sew and craft in the LSU Library Lobby on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Hispanic Month Kickoff Social | LSU Student Union
The Latinx Graduate Student Association at LSU is hosting a social to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Drop by International Room 303 in the LSU Student Union from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for free food and community on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Whitey Morgan & the 78s | The Varsity Theatre
This country band is coming to The Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Rd. Whitey Morgan & the 78s are going to play hits from five studio albums starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. General admission is $20.
Thursday, Sept. 22
The Eddie Smith Band | Perkins Rowe
This swamp pop band is playing at Perkins Rowe with a mix of dance, blues, and country starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 for the second installment of the 2022 Rock N Rowe series.
Friday, Sept. 23
Broadway at the Ballet | Dancers’ Workshop
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre presents Broadway at the Ballet, an event that brings together performers in the Baton Rouge area through dance, singing and music starting at 7 p.m. at the Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Ct., Baton Rouge.
’90s Night | Chelsea’s Live
Pants Party and DJ Dan Lion will be playing your favorite jams from the ’90s at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr. Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. General admission is $10.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Plant Swap | BR Succulent Co.
Ever wanted to try your hand at plant propagation? Attend BR Succulent Co.’s plant swap on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. Bring your plants and cuttings to BR Succulent Co., 7276 Highland Rd., for the chance to trade with other gardeners and potted plant enthusiasts.
David Floyd Distinguished Speaker Series | LSU Rural Life Museum
Anthropology and architecture professors from universities across the state are presenting Perspectives on Louisiana’s Unique Architectural History: Comfort, Colleagues and Community on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m. A light lunch will follow the presentation at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Tickets are $40.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baton Rouge Concert Band Fall Performance | The Main Library at Goodwood
The Baton Rouge Concert Band is coming together to perform its annual fall concert, playing songs from all genres starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. This free event is at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Ongoing Art Exhibits
Eugene Martin: The Creative Act | LSU Museum of Art
Swing by the LSU Museum of Art to view its largest exhibit from Eugene Martin, which contains 31 pieces. This abstract artist focuses on colors and Martin’s unique style. The exhibition is on view through Oct. 2.