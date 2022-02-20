Monday, Feb. 21
Poured Acrylic Painting Workshop | West Baton Rouge Museum
Learn a new way to create at this free workshop with abstract artist and instructor, Kellie Rountree is from 1-3 p.m. Register in advance by calling (225)336-2422.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Battle of the Sexes | Coates Hall
LSU's Black Student Union is putting on a Battle of the Sexes Relationship Panel from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. in Coates 143. BSU t-shirts will be on sale for $25.
Happy's Running Club | Happy's Irish Pub
Following a long break, be glad that this running club is returning to downtown Baton Rouge every Tuesday at 6pm.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Professors & Students Trivia Night | LSU Student Union
Battle your peers and professors at 5 p.m. in this Economics Club & Business College Council event. Head to room 358J in the LSU Student Union for a chance to win gift cards and enjoy some Bistro Byronz catering.
Pirate Party | Journalism Building's Holiday Forum
Pirate-themed games, prizes, activities and a pirate photo booth will feature in this event, from noon-4 p.m., meant to raise awareness for the Lymphoma Research Foundation.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Jolie Pearl Yoga Club | North Boulevard Town Square
Enjoy yoga on the lawn every Thursday at 5:30 p.m for a free 60-minute yoga course to help your body and mind before the upcoming weekend.
Friday, Feb. 25
Jonathon "Boogie" Long | Chelsea's Live
New music venue Chelsea's Live continues to provide weekend entertainment to the Baton Rouge community, coming in the form of Blues and Soul artist Jonathon "Boogie" Long, whose performance starts at 8 p.m.
Mardi Gras Parade | Downtown BR
Rain or shine, this nighttime, family friendly parade put on by the Krewe of Southdowns parade starts at 7 p.m. Join the Krewe for their 35th annual parade.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Mardi Gras Parade | Downtown BR
The Mystic Krewe for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana is hosting the final Baton Rouge mardi gras parade, starting at noon in Spanish Town.
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m.–noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, Feb. 27
LSU Baseball | Alex Box Stadium
LSU baseball is back at the box and the Baton Rouge derby between LSU and Southern will take place at noon, previewing the inevitable cross-city football game to come in the fall.