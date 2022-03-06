A new week means new things to do. We’re back with events in and around Baton Rouge, including the start of the beloved crawfish season.
Monday, March 7
Fiddler on the Roof | Raising Cane's River Center
Broadway's longest running musical production gets its own Baton Rouge rendition directed by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher. There are still a few tickets left for the 7:30 p.m. show.
Tuesday, March 8
Black Business Expo | Student Union Magnolia Room
LSU's Black Student Union is following up a succesful variety of Black History Month Events with the Black Business Exposition in the student union from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Come to expand your professional network and stay for the Shark Tank-style competition.
Tacos, Tights and Bikes | Geaux Ride
The downtown bike rental company is holding three hour-long playlist tours, a Drake, bounce, and Megan the Stallion tour, starting at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. The partnering Taco Tuesday food truck will serve food from 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the cheap comedy nite drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Jewish film festival | Manship Theatre
The rescheduled date for the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival is finally upon us. "A Crime on the Bayou" will begin showing at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Tacos 'n trivia | Three Roll Estate
This weekly event from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.
Friday, March 11
Exhibition Opening | Yes We Cannibal
Catch the opening reception for Atlanta-based artist Steven L. Anderson's "Entropy Plan for the Western Farm" art exhibition at 7 p.m. Free drinks will be available as well as live music from KLSU's own Tentative Power.
Join Tin Roof Brewery in ushering in the St. Patrick's celebrations with the screening of "Leprechaun 5: In The Hood" at 7 p.m. Southern's Food Truck will also be in attendance to serve up chicken sandwiches to the audience starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
A night of Monologues | Bee Nice Park
225 Theatre Collective encourages you to showcase your favorite monologue from a play, movie or original work at 5 p.m. Material pre-approval and a sign-up submission is required for all participants.
Kids Makers' Mart | Mid-City Artisans
Come out and shop for all kinds of creations made by kids aged 6-17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
More than a dozen restaurants will be in attendance and will bring a plethora of boiled and gourmet crawfish dishes to get the crawfish season going in the Capitol City.