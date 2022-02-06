Monday, Feb. 7
Unmasking Brain Injury Exhibit | LSU Library
The LSU School of Psychology and the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana are partnering with LSU Libraries to present this exhibition. The opening reception is from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
SANKOFA: Music, Art, and Open Mic Night | LSU Union Theater
Sankofa is an open mic event where students perform their talents and display their artistry. Performances include singing, dancing, poetry, etc. and the art exhibit includes photography, paintings, drawings, and fashion.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Mardi Gras Mambo | LSU Tower Drive
LSU’s newest Mardi Gras event will return this year, happening from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Come out for the music, food, giveaways, and parade floats.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Galentine's Night | Sweet Baton Rouge
BR Succelent Co. is teaming up with Sweet Baton Rouge and its new sister store Local Supply BR for a guided dried floral event and Galentine's party with food and drinks. Tickets for the 5 p.m. event are $25.
Friday, Feb. 11
Mardi Gras Masquerade | Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU
LSU’s Mardi Gras ball returns to campus for the first time since 2019. This free event is open to all students wanting to get a taste of Mardi Gras celebrations and spend the night dancing.
Date Night Pop-up | Tin Roof Brewing
Paella Nola will be serving paella as Tin Roof Brewing Co. unveils a new beer during this date night event starting at 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Robert Mann Meat Meet | Yes We Cannibal
LSU instructor and author Robert Mann will be at Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., speaking about the current state of LSU and potential threats to academic freedom.
Super Bowl LVI | SoFi Stadium
Joe Burrow, Jamarr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr. and other notable LSU Alum will face off in LVI and tiger football fans everywhere are sure to be watching.