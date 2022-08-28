Monday, Aug. 29

Addams Family Auditions | Theatre Baton Rouge

Theatre Baton Rouge is holding auditions for its upcoming musical, “The Addams Family” at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at 7155 Florida Blvd. People of all ages are welcome to audition, but the website states you must be fully vaccinated to audition.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Red Sticks Farmers Market | Downtown

Trip to the Red Stick Farmers Market: a showcase of local vendors, farms and their products For Baton Rouge residents, Red Stick Farmers Market is the best way to bring farm-to-table dining to those who love fresh food and friendly vendors.

Self-care is more than a nice bath and a sheet-mask. It can also be perusing around a farmers market. Every Tuesday, there is a farmers market in downtown Baton Rouge located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The market is held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The website states that “Red Sticks Farmers Market is a produce-only market, which means all the produce a farmer sells under their tent was grown on their farm.” Nothing gets better than fresh grown produce.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Black Women in PR | Holliday Forum

The LSU Reilly Center is hosting Kristen Dufauchard, Vanessa Abron and Rebecca Roussell for its Black Women in PR: Reflecting on Success event. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m. The speakers will talk about their journeys in each of their respected careers. The event will be held in the Holliday Forum of the Journalism Building on campus.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Josiah Shillow | La Divina Italian Cafe

La Divina Italian Cafe, located at 3535 Perkins Rd., will be having live music. The performer on Sept. 1 will be Josiah Shillow. Shillow is a singer/songwriter from Baton Rouge. His music gives off “I’ll Be” by Edwin McCain vibes. The event will last from 6 p.m.-8p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Speak Easy | Chelsea’s Live

Friday, Sept. 2 is ’80s night at Chelsea’s Live! Get ready to go back to the future when local band Speak Easy takes the stage at 8 p.m. at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Flatland Calvary | The Texas Club

This Texas band is bringing its alternative country sound to Baton Rouge’s Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Show starts at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. General admission is $18.

DaBaby | Smoothie King Center

“Neighborhood Superstar” DaBaby is performing on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tickets for the rap/hip-hop concert start at $35.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Corey Smith | The Texas Club

At 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, country music singer Corey Smith will take the stage at The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. General admission is $19.

Clay Cormier | Fred’s in Tigerland

Fred’s is known for having live music, big crowds and good drinks. On Sept. 3, country music artist Clay Cormier will be performing in the tent at Fred’s in Tigerland.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Baton Rouge Pop-Up Picnic | Monte Sano Park

Tired of regular date nights? The solution is here, and it’s at the park. Sept. 4 at Monte Sano Park, 2727 Greenwell St., there will be a Pop-Up Picnic in the Park for couples. This specific date night includes guided activities that will help you and your partner connect with each other's love languages.