Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.