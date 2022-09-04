Monday, Sept. 5
Create Your Own Candle Workshop | The Royal Standard
Book a session to create your own candle in The Steel Magnolia Candle Kitchen at the Royal Standard starting from either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Choose your own candle holder and perfect a perfect fragrance with the guidance of a professional candle maker. After each session, participants are given 20% off store merchandise from The Royal Standard shop, 16016 Perkins Rd. Tickets are $40.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Dance Lessons | Vieux Carre Room
Join the Ballroom Dance Club in the Vieux Carre room in the Student Union from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. for its weekly dance lessons. The lessons will cover the cha-cha, waltz, tango, foxtrot and more. You don’t need a partner or any previous dance experience to participate. So, get out of your comfort zone, bust out your dancing shoes and sign up.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Mid City South Supper Stroll | Mid City
This “suppertime stroll” is being hosted by four local businesses in Mid City: Reginelli's Pizza, Jed's Local Louisiana Po’Boys, Red Stick Spice Company and SoGo Tea Bar. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can enjoy autumn inspired food and drinks including hot buttered rum, short rib pizza, Cardamom creme brulee and more. Tickets are $75, and it is a great opportunity to try some delicious food while supporting local business owners.
Thursday, Sept. 8
LSU Libraries DIY Stress Ball | Library Lobby
Back to school is stressful, and everyone is feeling it. Stop by the LSU Library from 11 a.m. to noon to make a stress ball out of flour and balloons, make some friends and take the time out of your hectic schedule to relax a bit.
Friday, Sept. 9
Doubt | Theatre Baton Rouge
Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of “Doubt: A Parable” opens with a Friday, Sept. 9 with a 7:30 p.m. performance. The show will run through Sept. 18 at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Student tickets are $25.
Wave Runner and Speak Easy | Uncle Earl’s
Two local bands, with some LSU students as members, are teaming up for a live performance on Friday, Sept. 9 at Uncle Earl’s, 3753 Perkins Rd. Wave Runner kicks things off at 10 p.m., with Speak Easy to follow.
Geaux Game | Painting with a Twist
Paint your own purple and gold jersey at Painting with a Twist’s Geaux Game event. This late-night painting party is for ages 18+ from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at 711 Jefferson Hwy. Cost ranges from $49-$57 depending on your choice of canvas size. Feel free to bring your own food, drinks and ice. Painting with a Twist will provide cups, plates, napkins and bottle openers.
Cooper Alan and Jordan Fletcher | The Texas Club
If you’ve seen those social media videos that make every song from 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” to Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” country, then you’ve seen Cooper Alan. Alan is a self-proclaimed mashup guy, who remixes popular songs into country versions and even writes a few originals of his own. He’s pairing up with singer/songwriter Jordan Fletcher for a 9 p.m. show at Baton Rouge’s Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave., on Friday, Sept. 9. Tickets are $15.
Saturday, Sept. 10
LSU Football vs Southern | Tiger Stadium
It’s finally that time of year again. Our first home game against Southern kicks off at 6:30 p.m. So, pick out your game day outfits now, get ready for hours of tailgating in the hot sun and prepare to lose your voice to “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”
Sunday, Sept. 11
#BRTok Cake Class | Eloise Market and Cakery
Decorate, design and build your very own cake with some friends at Eloise Market and Cakery on 320 Lee Drive. A great way to spend a relaxing Sunday with friends, get some cute Instagram pictures and even meet some new people, this cake class is for everyone, with all ages welcome to participate. There are two available classes on Sunday, one from noon to 2 p.m. and another from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person for a two hour lesson with a professional cake designer, cake and cake decorating supplies, pizza, drinks and even a free slice of Eloise cake included.