A new week means new things to do. We’re back with events in and around Baton Rouge as Mardi Gras season comes to an end.
Monday, Feb. 21
Lundi Gras | Red Stick Social
Starting at 6 p.m., a parade will commence at 14th St. and head to Red Stick Social, where there will be complimentary Red Beans and Rice served before the Micheal Foster Project delivers a performance.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Fat Tuesday
Find some friends and celebrate the most important day in the Louisiana Calendar year.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Open Mic Night | The Station
Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Enjoy the show and the cheap comedy nite drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Bollywood Dance Class | International Cultural Center
There is no such thing as knowing enough moves, and the ICC at LSU will help you learn more with their hour-long Bollywood dance class starting at 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
LSU Equestrian Horse Show | Parker Coliseum
Starting at 9 a.m. on March 4, 5 and 6, watch the LSU Equestrian Team parade their noble steeds around in an event that is free to the public.
Saturday, Feb. 26
KLSU Fundraiser Kickoff | Tin Roof Beer
Join KLSU and a variety of local musicians at Tin Roof Brewery for a day of music, Oak and Smoke BBQ, visual art and most importantly, the new KLSU merchandise starting at 3 p.m.
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m.–noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters, and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Sole Lab Sundays | Yes We Cannibal
Esteemed Baton Rouge DJ Sole Lab returns to Yes We Cannibal for the third edition of the continually growing Sole Lab Sundays, where hip hop artists get off their rhymes in a cypher-style show at 1600 Government St.