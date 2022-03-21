Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.