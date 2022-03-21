Don’t let the end of spring break get in the way of having fun. We’re back with events in and around Baton Rouge as students return to school.
Monday, March 21
Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center
Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, at 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m every Monday.
Tuesday, March 22
K-Pop Club | Student Union Feliciana Room
The LSU K-Pop Club will hold its first ever general meeting at 6 p.m. RSVP using the above link to enjoy food, drinks and, most importantly, meet other K-Pop fans here at LSU.
Wednesday, March 23
Laughter is the best medicine and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Karaoke Night | Chelesa's Live
Baton Rouge Karaoke nights have found their newest home in Chelsea's Live, every Wednesday from 8 p.m.-midnight. Free cover is available to all attendees who arrive in the first hour.
Thursday, March 24
Student Government Candidate Debate | Holiday Forum
Students running for President and Vice President in this year's student Government elections will participate in this year's debate at 6 p.m. in the Holiday Forum, located in the Journalism building.
Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate
This weekly event from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.
Friday, March 25
Live After Five! | City Hall Plaza
This Friday, when it's after 5, it’s time for a performance from NOLA based rock band Cowboy Mouth. Dance along from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the next Live After Five! concert at 238 North Blvd.
Saturday, March 26
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m.–noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters, and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, March 27
Soulful Sunday | Beauvoir Park
Head to Beauvoir Park, Baton Rouge's best kept secret, for a Soulful Sunday performance from Smokehouse and Mamie Porter, Baton Rouge's blues couple. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show are $15.
Art Exhibitions
"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.
"I wish i could buy a single cigarette so i had a reason to think about you" showing March 22-29.
"ARIAZ / BRUMFIELD / DUBOSE / FINCH" showing until March 31.
"Entropy Plan for the Western Fam" showing until April 1.