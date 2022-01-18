WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
Adult Coloring | East BR Parish Library
Spend an hour relaxing and doing adult coloring at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
Famous - The Improv & Stand-Up Comedy Game Show | Red Stick Social
Experience the competitive and hilarious improv and stand-up comedy game show, Famous, at Red Stick Social from 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. Local comedians will interact with guests to play a game similar to that of Taboo and charades, allowing the audience to test their funny bones by submitting the names of the celebrities that the show will be based on. General admission tickets for the event stand at $20, while the VIP tickets are $25.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
RIAROSA EP Release Show | Chelsea’s Live
Baton Rouge-based indie/dream-pop band RIAROSA will be debuting their first EP at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr., alongside musical guests Slomile Swift and Sleep Habits. Enjoy lively and dance-worthy new music from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at this newly opened music venue! Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased on ticketweb for $15 each.
Laine Hardy with Parish County Line | The Texas Club
Country singer and songwriter Laine Hardy is performing live at The Texas Club, 456 N Donmoor Ave., with fellow country music band Parish County Line. See the Louisiana native who has competed on two consecutive seasons of American Idol perform alongside the widely adored country band from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. General admission tickets are available on the Texas Club website for $25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
MidCity Makers Market | Electric Depot
Visit this local holiday trunk show located at Electric Depot, on 1857 Government St., to enjoy food and music while shopping with local artists, makers and creators. Whether it’s jewelry, paintings or even homemade cocktails with recipes included, the MidCity Makers Market is bound to please people of all ages. The makers' Instagram handles and information list is located on the Mid City Makers website.
Women’s Self-Defense Class | Baton Rouge Women’s Self Defense
For women ages 13 and up, learn about self-defense techniques based on real-life situations at Bayou Jiu-Jitsu Academy's Baton Rouge Women’s Self Defense, located at 9681 Airline Hwy. It holds this class once monthly to help women train with traditional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu that will boost confidence and make them feel protected. The fee for the class is $25, and tickets can be bought via PayPal or with cash at the door.
Flow Tribe | Chelsea’s Live
New Orleans-based funk-rock band Flow Tribe performs at Chelsea’s Live on Saturday, Jan. 22. The band, which was featured on MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans back in 2010, is bound to bring a fun and eclectic show to this new music venue from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. The doors open at 8 p.m., and general admission tickets can be purchased through ticketweb for $15.
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
Paint Pour | Painting With a Twist
Discover the fun behind paint pouring at Painting With a Twist, 711 Jefferson Hwy. 3A, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., instructed by recent LSU graduate Meredyth Yorek. While learning how to pour paint and put your artistic spin on a blank canvas, you can also bring your own food and drink to have while you find your creative side.